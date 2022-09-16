Man on a plant-based diet eating vegan food New research has investigated the link between diet and prostate cancer - Media Credit: David Pereiras / Alamy Stock Photo
Headlines Health Lifestyle

Plant-Based Diet Lowers Risk Of Fatal Prostate Cancer By 19%, Study Suggests

A new study has looked at the link between diet and prostate cancer

By

3 Minutes Read

A new study suggests that embracing a plant-based diet can reduce the likelihood of being diagnosed with life-ending prostate cancer.

The research was published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. It concludes that consuming vegan food could lower the risk of developing prostate cancer overall.

The study points to both the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory elements of fruits and vegetables as key. Not only to reducing prostate cancer risk, but preventing prostate enlargement as well. The latter is a benign condition that can impact the urinary tract of sufferers.

In addition to having less chance of being diagnosed, those eating a plant-based diet were shown to have a 19 percent lower risk of dying from the condition, if found to have it. 

Prostate cancer research

The study is entitled Association of plant-based diet index with prostate cancer risk. Researchers followed 47,239 men over a period of 28 years. During this time, 6,655 were diagnosed with prostate cancer. This broke down to 515 advanced cases, 956 lethal diagnoses, and 806 deaths. 

Patients who ate higher levels of plant-based foods were found to be significantly less at risk of a serious case. Though fewer than one percent of participants followed a strict vegan diet.

Previously, lower levels of prostate-specific antigens (PSA) have been detected in plant-based eaters. High PSA levels have been identified as a marker of potential prostate cancer diagnosis. It’s recommended that anyone over 45 with a prostate should regularly get their PSA levels checked.

Can diet cause prostate cancer?

Red meat has previously been flagged as an antagonist for prostate enlargement, alongside erectile dysfunction. Though there has been no definitive proof that meat and dairy causes prostate problems, a causal relationship is being investigated.

As with other forms of cancer, processed, cured, and red meats have been identified as likely having an impact on prostate cancer risk. In a targeted study, cow’s milk was shown to also have a potentially negative impact on prostate health.

Aside from animal products, sugar is considered to be a potentially harmful ingredient. Diets that are high in sugar can lead to bodily inflammation, which in turn contributes to prostate enlargement.

“If you’re looking out for your prostate, think about having a low-sugar diet, minimizing carbohydrates, and sticking to good, clean, healthy foods — fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as nuts and whole grains,” Dr. Brad Gill told Cleveland Clinic.

Similarly plant-positive findings have already been found in connection to lowered risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other cancers, including colon and breast.

Older man preparing plant-based food in his kitchen
Adobe Stock A new study analyzed data from more than 47,000 men

Diet and the environment

As well as being heralded as a potential weapon against various human health conditions, a plant-based diet is also key to avoiding climate catastrophe, research says.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report states that a move away from animal products is essential to slashing greenhouse gas emissions. And by proxy, reduce global warming. This is due to animal agriculture single-handedly contributing at least 14.5 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions.

“A shift to diets with a higher share of plant-based protein in regions with excess consumption of calories and animal-source food can lead to substantial reductions in emissions, while also providing health benefits,” the report reads. “Plant-based diets can reduce emissions by up to 50 percent compared to the average emission intensive western diet.”

IPCC expert reviewer Dr. Peter Carter has doubled-down on the assertion multiple times since the report’s release in February this year. He has stated that “global veganization is now a survival imperative” while supporting UN demands for a drastic reduction in methane emissions.

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

cancer disease Health nutrition prevention prostate cancer
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Under the sea in the Maldives with a sunny climate
Environment
Costa Coffee Express machines
Food
heading/latest

trending

Under the sea in the Maldives with a sunny climate Environment
Man on a plant-based diet eating vegan food Headlines
Plant-Based Diet Lowers Risk Of Fatal Prostate Cancer By 19%, Study Suggests
Costa Coffee Express machines Food
Costa Trials First Ever 100% Oat Milk Coffee Machine In The UK
Cathedral City vegan cheese Food
Major UK Cheese Brand Cathedral City Launches First-Ever Vegan Range
Chicks in a hatchery Business
Why UK Supermarkets Are Resisting Bans On Egg Industry Chick ‘Culling’
Pigs in a factory farm Ethics
UK Factory Farming Is Booming – When Will We Stop Romanticizing Our ‘Animal Welfare’?
Pink on the red carpet Activism
Pink And Ricky Gervais Expose The Fur Industry During New York Fashion Week
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Activism
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Adopt Beagle Rescued From Animal Testing Facility
Interior of a BMW Business
BMW Puts The Brakes On Leather Interiors With Vegan Options Confirmed For 2023
Vegan and cruelty-free skincare and beauty products by Stella McCartney Beauty
Stella McCartney Launches Vegan Skincare Range
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x