Plant-Based Diets Slow Progression Of Prostate Cancer, Study Suggests

A plant-heavy diet high in fruits and vegetables may stop prostate cancer from getting worse, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of California used an existing cohort of research between 2006 and 2016 to survey 2,000 men with prostate cancer. They asked them to list all the vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds, fruits, as well as dairy and meat products, that they ate each day. The researchers divided them into two groups, one group with meat-heavy diets, the other more plant-based.

Of the 2,000 men surveyed, 190 saw progression in their disease. The researchers found that those on more plant-heavy diets had a 47 percent lower chance of their cancer getting worse compared to those who ate more meat.

“Our findings align with previous reports that plant-based diets may improve prostate cancer outcomes,” the researchers said, as reported by The Times. They added that the anti-inflammatory properties of plant foods may be the reason for their positive effect on preventing cancer progression.

Prostate cancer and diet

Adobe Stock Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the US

Prostate cancer is the third most common cancer in men globally. In the US, it’s the most common cancer among men.

This new study is one of many that finds links between diet and the disease. A major review published in 2021 stated that dairy consumption, in particular, is linked to an increased risk of developing the condition.

“​​The overall positive association between milk consumption and the risk of prostate cancer development and prostate cancer mortality has been well documented in multiple epidemiological studies,” the review authors wrote.

Another study published earlier this year found that plant-based diets were associated with improved sexual health in men with prostate cancer. It found that men following diets that prioritized fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, over meat and dairy, had lower risk of loss of bladder control and erectile dysfunction (which are both common side effects in patients).

Numerous studies have linked plant-based diets to lower risk of other cancers, notably breast and colon cancers. Meat, dairy, and egg-free diets have also been found to reduce risk of other chronic conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

