Longevity Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson Shares What He Eats In A Day

Bryan Johnson has shared exactly what he eats in a day in his search for longevity.

The entrepreneur and anti-aging practitioner spoke with podcaster Jay Shetty for his show On Purpose. They also discussed microplastics, air pollution, and the importance of sleep, as well as how much protein Johnson eats as part of a “perfect diet.”

Please note: this article is not intended as nutrition advice and you should always contact a healthcare professional if you have any questions related to diet

Johnson eats all of his meals between 6am and 11.30am. He told Shetty that he doesn’t ever have any “cheat days” from his strict diet, and when sampling a potato chip recently found that it “tasted like gasoline.”

In total, Johnson aims to consume around 2,500 calories per day, which is notably lower than the US Food and Drug Administration) FDA guidelines for an active man of his age (which is around 2,800). According to Johnson, he does an hour of strenuous exercise every single day.

“We’ve tried to construct a perfect diet, so every single calorie I consume has a specific objective,” explained Johnson. “We basically just tried to stack superfoods across the board.”

‘Some things just cannot be acquired through diet’

Johnson calls his first meal of the day “Super Veggie,” and it features broccoli, cauliflower, black lentils, ginger, and garlic. The second meal – “Nutty Pudding” – includes macadamia nuts, walnuts, flax seed, pomegranate juice, and berries with pea and hemp protein.

His third meal of the day is variable but typically includes vegetables, berries, nuts, and seeds. Johnson also has one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil with each of his three meals, 6g of 100 percent pure cocoa, and 50 daily supplements, including non-vegan collagen pills.

“No diet, no vegan diet, no carnivore diet, can satisfy the body’s entire needs, so you have to supplement if you want to be ideal,” said Johnson. “Then if you want to be on the frontier of really slowing down your aging and robustly addressing the body’s needs, you need to supplement. Some things just cannot be acquired through diet. This is just scientific fact.”

Read more: Longevity Expert Bryan Johnson Describes Moment He ‘Broke’ And Went Plant-Based

Bryan Johnson, longevity, and supplementation

Some people do need to take supplements to stay healthy. For example, people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, people with health conditions or diseases, and people with existing deficiencies may all be recommended supplements by their health provider. It is recommended that vegans supplement B12 as this is not readily available in plant foods (find out more on more on veganism and B12 here). However, heavy supplementation is not thought to be necessary for most people. It is generally accepted that most people who try and eat a varied, well-balanced diet should be able to get most of the nutrients they need from food. Furthermore, taking too many supplements can cause negative health outcomes.

Johnson hit headlines in 2023 after proclaiming that his “ultimate goal” is “don’t die.” Johnson’s company, Blueprint, sells exercise and diet regimens, and supplements like collagen, that emulate Johnson’s lifestyle. In 2023, following the Blueprint regime cost nearly £17,000 per year per person. According to Harvard Health, there is currently no evidence that collagen supplements are effective or necessary.

Read more: Is Bryan Johnson’s Longevity Protocol Worth The Hype?