Longevity Expert Bryan Johnson Describes Moment He ‘Broke’ And Went Plant-Based

Longevity expert Bryan Johnson posted a video on social media last week describing the moment he “broke” and went plant-based.

Read more: Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Healthier And Better For The Planet, Report Finds

The anti-aging practitioner, venture capitalist, and founder of biotech company Blueprint posted the short clip on his Instagram profile. In it, he talked about the moment that caused him to adopt a fully plant-based diet after a lifetime of eating meat and hunting.

“There was one moment in particular where I went elk hunting, and I shot an elk,” explained Johnson. “I walked up on it after I’d shot it… I saw this majestic creature breathing, and I just fell apart. That I had been responsible for taking its life… I broke.”

Read more: ‘Misleading’ New Study Claims Eating Meat Helps You Live Longer

‘I am trying to incorporate compassion into my life’

Part of Johnson’s rigorous lifestyle is a diet that prioritizes nutritious plant-based ingredients. The official Blueprint version is not necessarily vegan, and adherents sometimes introduce small amounts of animal protein or animal-derived supplements. However, Johnson says he does follow a strict plant-based diet himself.

“I became vegan because I do believe – I do hope – that as intelligence progresses in this part of the universe that compassion will be a part of it. You know, if you eat meat, that’s fine, do you. For me, it really hit home,” continued Johnson. “I just want to note that I am trying to incorporate compassion into my life as best I can.”

It is generally accepted that nutritious and fiber-rich plant foods may aid longevity, and the publication of a major 20-year review of meat-free diets in May found an overall reduction in disease risk. Conversely, animal foods may increase this risk, and How Not To Age author Dr Michael Greger recently suggested that Coca-Cola consumption may be preferable to dairy.

Read more: Eating Less Meat And Dairy Could Add 10 Years To Your Life, New Study Says