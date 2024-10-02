Is Bryan Johnson’s Longevity Protocol Worth The Hype?

In a recent video, entrepreneur and plant-based diet advocate Chris MacAskill – who runs popular YouTube channel Plant Chompers – critically examined the longevity protocol of Bryan Johnson.

Bryan Johnson is a prominent American entrepreneur best known for his ventures in the tech industry and, more recently, his expertise in the field of longevity. Johnson garnered significant attention for his radical approach to reversing aging through what he calls the Blueprint Protocol. He’s previously stated that his “ultimate goal” is “don’t die,” and he follows a strict regimen that he claims has reduced his biological age.

According to Johnson, who is 47 years old, his health biomarkers have moved into the top one percent since taking on the regimen. For some of his markers – like cardiovascular fitness – he’s reportedly in the top one percent of 18-year-olds.

Overall, much of his regimen seems largely backed by science. He says that consistent high quality sleep should be a “number one priority,” as well as a plant-forward diet and six hours a week of exercise (incorporating strength, cardio, flexibility and balance). He also states that you should prioritize friendship, family, and community, while avoiding “fast food, junk food, smoking, vaping, excessive alcohol and social media – and anything addictive.” These recommendations, which are part of his “five habits” to achieving a longer life, are widely considered to be good for longevity. Multiple studies have found exercise, plant-based diets, and fostering relationships can increase lifespan, and avoiding junk food, smoking, and alcohol has long been advised by health experts.

Bryan Johnson advocates for plant-based diets

In his new video, however, MacAskill offered critiques of a few aspects of Johnson’s regimen. Johnson claims to take 100 pills a day, and his online shop offers supplements, protein powders, and a “snake oil” (premium extra virgin olive oil). While these may offer health benefits, MacAskill emphasizes that not all of them have scientific backing.

Don’t Die Summit

In a previous Plant Chompers video, health coach Michelle Cen attended Bryan Johnson’s Don’t Die Summit, armed with her camera to capture the essence of the event. Her coverage led to lively discussions in the YouTube comment section, with some criticizing what they perceived to be a slightly promotional slant in favor of Johnson in her video. While many viewers lauded her effort, others expressed disappointment, wishing for more critical analysis.

In response to this, MacAskill decided to post a more critical video on some aspects of Johnson’s protocol. You can watch the full video, and read a synopsis of MacAskill’s views on Johnson, below.

Questions over protein powders

As part of his regimen, Johnson sells a range of protein powders. MacAskill said he “winced” at some of the ingredients, some of which he says are comparable to those used in junk foods like Doritos.

For instance, the “Blueprint Nutty Pudding,” one of Johnson’s featured protein powders, has drawn criticism for being an ultra-processed item laden with emulsifiers, flavors, and alternative sweeteners​. Some critics argue that such products may not align with the very health goals the protocol promotes (it’s worth noting that many experts claim that the “ultra-processed” label isn’t necessarily a negative thing).

Supplements

Johnson’s regimen includes a large amount of supplements. While discussing this, MacAskill cited Deborah Kado, a geriatrician from Stanford who conducts studies on supplements. She has previously cautioned against supplements, saying that many people do not require them at all. (Those on plant-based diets should always take a B12 supplement. Always consult your healthcare professional if you have specific questions on supplements).

Kado’s extensive experience in geriatrics has led her to conclude that, contrary to popular belief, the efficacy of many supplements remains unproven. She has also pointed out that many scientists advocating these supplements haven’t lived long enough to demonstrate their purported benefits​.

The role of olive oil and importance of fiber

MacAskill goes on to say that this third thought was: “Do we have evidence that olive oil is all it’s cracked up to be?”

Johnson’s protocol emphasizes olive oil, which is often touted for its health benefits. However, skepticism remains about whether olive oil alone can deliver these claimed advantages. Some studies have suggested that olive oil may offer health benefits, but MacAskill advises caution, as these benefits aren’t as definite as those offered by fruits and vegetables.

MacAskill then points out that olive oil has no fiber and no protein. Because of this, he adds, people may compensate by “resorting to protein powders, which have little fiber,” to hit protein targets.

“One of the most important advances of the last decade is the discovery that fermented foods and fiber are essential in creating a healthy microbiome,” MacAskill says. “And the profound effect health gut microbes have on our health. We have an epidemic of gut problems, many of them coming from overuse of antibiotics and growing up on low-fiber junk food.”

The increasing awareness of gut health underscores the importance of a high-fiber diet, something that Johnson’s protocol may inadvertently undermine by relying on foods like protein powders.

Exercise and longevity

Another important area of discussion, according to MacAskill, is the type of exercise recommended by Johnson. MacAskill cites a study that suggests that social and enjoyable physical activities, such as tennis, may be more beneficial for longevity than resistance and balance workouts.

“Maybe because they’re more fun, social, and involve coordination, not just strength and balance” says MacAskill. He goes on to point out that Johnson did previously tweet a study’s finding that tennis is optimal for longevity, but that he “hadn’t seen him talk about them much.”

While Johnson does incorporate physical activity into his protocol, there appears to be a lack of emphasis on other – potentially more effective – forms of exercise.

Expert opinions and conclusions

In conclusion, while much of Bryan Johnson’s longevity protocol is undoubtedly backed up by science and well-resourced, it may be best to approach it with a critical mindset.

The reliance on protein powders, extensive supplement use, and the need for more evidence-based practices raises questions about its long-term efficacy. As with any health regimen, it is vital to consider practical, evidence-based approaches that have stood the test of time. For a more comprehensive understanding, further exploration into studies by other longevity experts – like Dr Michael Greger – might provide additional insights into achieving lasting health.

