Chris Packham Calls For Jeremy Clarkson To Try Veganuary

Jeremy Clarkson has long been a vocal critic of veganism

Screengrab shows Chris Packham in his video invite - posted on X - to Jeremy Clarkson asking him to participate in Veganuary 2025 Chris Packham posted a friendly video invite to Jeremy Clarkson on social media - Media Credit: Chris Packham / X

Chris Packham has invited Jeremy Clarkson to try Veganuary this year for his health, the animals, and the planet.

Packham, a prominent wildlife advocate and television presenter sent his “fellow broadcaster” Clarkson a “personal invitation” to take part in Veganuary 2025. He also suggested Clarkson come over and try his partner Charlotte’s “butter tofu.”

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Packham described Veganuary – a month-long vegan challenge – as a “chance for us all to explore the opportunities of a plant-based diet” and to address “some of the problems presented by the meat and dairy industry.”

He noted that Clarkson had recently suffered a “bout of ill health” related to heart disease and that he had also expressed his “dislike” for slaughtering animals on his farm.

“We know that plant-based is a better diet when it comes to heart disease,” continued Packham. “And of course it completely eradicates the need to slaughter any animals, so it’s a win-win. I’ll personally mentor you through the month if you will join in.”

‘Let’s do it for our health’

Photo shows Jeremy Clarkson standing next to a vehicle on his farm
Alamy Stock Photo Jeremy Clarkson has previously talked about how he dislikes slaughtering animals at Diddly Squat Farm

Packham has been an ambassador for Veganuary since participating in the 2019 challenge, and around 25 million people participated in 2024. “Let’s do it for our health, let’s do it for those animals, and let’s do it for the planet,” said Packham in the video.

Animal agriculture drives deforestation, climate change, and pollution, while eating excessive meat and dairy increases the risk of heart disease, cancer, and other serious illnesses.

Conversely, eating more plant-based foods significantly reduces the environmental impact of the food system and lowers the risk of negative health outcomes. A report from 2024 found that plant-based meat alternatives were better for both human and planetary health than traditional meat and dairy.

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

