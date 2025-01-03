Chris Packham Calls For Jeremy Clarkson To Try Veganuary

Chris Packham has invited Jeremy Clarkson to try Veganuary this year for his health, the animals, and the planet.

Packham, a prominent wildlife advocate and television presenter sent his “fellow broadcaster” Clarkson a “personal invitation” to take part in Veganuary 2025. He also suggested Clarkson come over and try his partner Charlotte’s “butter tofu.”

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Packham described Veganuary – a month-long vegan challenge – as a “chance for us all to explore the opportunities of a plant-based diet” and to address “some of the problems presented by the meat and dairy industry.”

He noted that Clarkson had recently suffered a “bout of ill health” related to heart disease and that he had also expressed his “dislike” for slaughtering animals on his farm.

“We know that plant-based is a better diet when it comes to heart disease,” continued Packham. “And of course it completely eradicates the need to slaughter any animals, so it’s a win-win. I’ll personally mentor you through the month if you will join in.”

‘Let’s do it for our health’

Jeremy Clarkson has previously talked about how he dislikes slaughtering animals at Diddly Squat Farm

Packham has been an ambassador for Veganuary since participating in the 2019 challenge, and around 25 million people participated in 2024. “Let’s do it for our health, let’s do it for those animals, and let’s do it for the planet,” said Packham in the video.

Animal agriculture drives deforestation, climate change, and pollution, while eating excessive meat and dairy increases the risk of heart disease, cancer, and other serious illnesses.

Conversely, eating more plant-based foods significantly reduces the environmental impact of the food system and lowers the risk of negative health outcomes. A report from 2024 found that plant-based meat alternatives were better for both human and planetary health than traditional meat and dairy.

