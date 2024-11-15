X
Animals Celebrities Other News

Jeremy Clarkson Says He ‘Doesn’t Particularly Like’ Sending Animals To Slaughter

Jeremy Clarkson runs Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows TV personality Jeremy Clarkson at an Amazon Prime event Jeremy Clarkson began farming animals in 2019 - Media Credit: Erik Pendzich / Alamy Stock Photo

Television personality and farm owner Jeremy Clarkson has said that he “doesn’t particularly like” sending his animals to slaughter.

Read more: Death Threats Made Against Opponents Of Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm Expansion

Clarkson first started farming around five years ago and went on to star in the reality TV show Clarkson’s Farm for Amazon Prime. The program documents his initial attempts to manage the “Diddly Squat Farm” in Oxfordshire, where Clarkson rears sheeps*, pigs, and cows.

In an interview for The Sun Showbiz, Clarkson described the difficulties of raising animals for food, including unpredictable illness and death as well as taking them to slaughter.

“When your animals are sickly or dying, it’s awful,” said Clarkson. “I don’t particularly like sending them off to market, or to the slaughterhouse, to be brutally honest.”

In the interview, he also discussed his recent heart health scare. He said that having stents placed in his arteries means he can no longer eat certain animal products, which have been repeatedly linked to elevated heart disease risk.

“It all has to stop. I mean really, all of it,” he continued. “I’m not allowed now to eat sausages, bacon, beef, pork, lamb, anything fried, apparently egg yellows are bad.”

Read more: ‘What Food History Tells Us About Living Longer’

Slaughtering animals ‘phenomenally difficult’

Photo shows a group of sheep standing in a field
Adobe Stock Clarkson farms sheeps, pigs, and cows at Diddly Squat Farm

Despite repeatedly expressing disdain for people who choose not to eat animal products, the new interview is not the first time Clarkson has described the reality of farming animals for food – and inevitably having them slaughtered – as a challenging experience.

In 2023, he described feeling “gut-wrenching loss” when taking animals to slaughter, saying it was “bad enough with the sheep and worse with the cows.” When taking pigs to slaughter, Clarkson added that he can “never” sleep properly the night before. “All the way to the slaughterhouse I have what feels like a hot cricket ball in the pit of my stomach.”

In 2021, ahead of the launch of Clarkson’s Farm, there were reports that Clarkson found his first experience of taking animals to the slaughterhouse “phenomenally difficult.”

Read more: ‘Why I Quit The Carnivore Diet’

*While the English language usually refers to multiple sheeps as “sheep”, we use “sheeps” to emphasize that they are individuals.

Tagged

animals

ethics

farming

jeremy clarkson

news

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active