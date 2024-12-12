Plant-Based Bio-Hacker To Launch ‘Don’t Die’ Netflix Documentary

Netflix has just announced a documentary about plant-based longevity influencer Bryan Johnson.

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever is directed by Chris Smith, the filmmaker behind high-profile Netflix documentary projects like 2019’s Fyre and 2020’s Tiger King. The film is named after Johnson’s signature phrase “don’t die,” which he says is his ultimate goal.

According to a release on Netflix’s Tudum, the new documentary will provide “intimate access” to Johnson’s intensive workouts, diet, daily routine, and medical procedures. Smith was inspired to make the film after reading a headline about Johnson’s anti-aging efforts.

“That initial curiosity led to a 12-month journey following Bryan Johnson’s quest and its effect on those closest to him, while interviewing experts from around the world to get a better understanding of the people trying to live healthier, longer,” Smith told Tudum. “A year later, I drink less, go to bed earlier, and wear a ring that tells me how bad my sleep is.”

In addition to directing, Smith will produce the film under his Library Films company alongside Ashlee Vance and Tiger King producer Daniel Koehler. Netflix will begin streaming Don’t Die on January 1, 2025.

Longevity and plant-based foods

In addition to his experiments as an anti-aging practitioner, Johnson is also a venture capitalist and the founder of biotech company Blueprint, which offers medical tests, workout guides, supplements, and recipe plans, that mostly eschew meat and animal products.

While Blueprint itself is not necessarily a plant-based regimen, Johnson himself is a vegan. He revealed in September that it was an elk hunting incident that prompted him to adopt a strict plant-based diet. It is now generally accepted that nutritious plant foods support longevity, reduce disease risk, and possibly slow the progression of certain cancers.

One 2022 study found that swapping a typical Western diet’s meat, dairy, and animal products for “optimal” foods such as whole grains, pulses, fruit, and vegetables could add more than 10 years of life. Even those already in their 80s could gain nearly 3.5 years.

