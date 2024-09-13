X
Health & Fitness Lifestyle

Africa Vegan Restaurant Week 2024: Campaigners Praise Plant-Based Diets

Thirty countries participated in Africa Vegan Restaurant Week this year

By

4 Minutes Read

Photo shows Virginia Ruguru (left) and Camp Gedeng manager Bibi Kui (right) holding up bowls of produce in front of a large sign promoting plant-based foods and Africa Vegan Restaurant Week Virginia Ruguru of Torch Initiatives (left) and Bibi Kui of conservation group Camp Gedeng (right) promote Africa Vegan Restaurant Week - Media Credit: Torch Initiatives

Vegan advocates in 30 different African countries promoted health and sustainability through plant-based foods during the second-ever Africa Vegan Restaurant Week.

Read more: New Cultivated Spirulina Has Comparable B12 To Beef

This year’s Africa Vegan Restaurant Week took place from September 2 to September 8 and saw activists organize locally, nationally, and continent-wide. They celebrated plant-based ingredients, advocated for transformative food justice, and encouraged more restaurants to add vegan dishes to their everyday menus.

In Kenya, vegan advocates such as Virginia Ruguru gathered in Malindi, Kilifi County, where they discussed the various benefits of eating less meat and more plants with members of the public, other organizers, and reporters. Participating restaurants included local eatery Mama Jo’s and Watamu-based cafe Busy Bee. Conservation group Camp Gedeng’s Bibi Kui also attended alongside Ruguru.

Ruguru is Co-Manager at Thrive Africa and Team Lead at Torch Initiatives, both of which advocate for plant-based lifestyles and participated in this year’s Vegan Restaurant Week as organizers. 

Ruguru, who is known in the community by her nickname “Aunty Vee,” told Plant Based News (PBN) that meat-free diets provide “a sustainable solution” to common health challenges like diabetes and high blood pressure, which are on the rise.

“My plant-based advocacy work through Torch Initiatives is dedicated to promoting healthier eating habits among Kenyan school children and communities by encouraging a return to our traditional, plant-based diets,” said Ruguru. “This work is deeply important to me,” she added.

Plant-based diets provide ‘sustainable solution’ to health challenges

Photo shows Virginia Ruguru (left) working at a table of food with Mama Jo's restaurant owner Monalisa Wanguhu (right)
Torch Initiatives Virginia Ruguru working at a table of food with Mama Jo’s restaurant owner Monalisa Wanguhu

As reported by Kenya News, surging numbers of non-communicable diseases (NCD) have led to increased medical costs, overloading the healthcare system and pushing families into poverty. NCDs are also increasingly common among young people.

Africa Vegan Restaurant Week follows the publication of several studies emphasizing the health and environmental benefits of plant-based foods compared to meat. One major study found that just two slices of ham per day raises the risk of type 2 diabetes, while another found that plant-based diets may slow prostate cancer.

“Our advocacy for plant-based diets provides a sustainable solution to these health challenges while fostering ethical values in our youth,” continued Ruguru. “We focus on promoting the benefits of indigenous vegetables, supporting rural women in cultivating their own crops, and preserving our rich cultural food heritage.”

Read more: ‘Imprudent’ Use Of Antibiotics In Animal Research Undermines Public Health, Says Study

Plant-based diets benefit health, the environment, and the economy

Participants in Africa Vegan Week learned about growing vegetables using effective but accessible techniques. For example, incorporating widely available resources like debes (tin containers), kitchen waste, and recycled water.

Ruguru told PBN that there has been a “noticeable increase” in requests for food security measures. Many local women’s groups are seeking support for community farming programs that focus on indigenous vegetables and plant-based foods.

Ruguru noted that many African countries rely heavily on animal farming for food and income, but that promoting plant-based diets can help reduce dependence on meat.

In addition to the many health benefits of plant foods, this lowers greenhouse gas emissions, conserves biodiversity, and also preserving Africa’s cultural heritage by supporting local economies and community-led change.

“This advocacy is personal to me because it embodies a call to reconnect with our cultural roots and embrace a healthier, more ethical way of life for future generations,” said Ruguru. “By returning to our traditional plant-based diets, we not only improve public health and food security but also empower local communities and protect our environment from the harmful impacts of industrial animal agriculture.”

Those who celebrated Africa Vegan Restaurant Week in Malindi also had the opportunity to taste a variety of locally grown and prepared plant-based dishes inspired by vibrant Kenyan cuisine.

Read more: Vegetable Oils Better For Your Heart Than Dairy Butter, Confirms New Study

Tagged

africa

health

kenya

news

sustainability

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active