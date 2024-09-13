Africa Vegan Restaurant Week 2024: Campaigners Praise Plant-Based Diets

Vegan advocates in 30 different African countries promoted health and sustainability through plant-based foods during the second-ever Africa Vegan Restaurant Week.

This year’s Africa Vegan Restaurant Week took place from September 2 to September 8 and saw activists organize locally, nationally, and continent-wide. They celebrated plant-based ingredients, advocated for transformative food justice, and encouraged more restaurants to add vegan dishes to their everyday menus.

In Kenya, vegan advocates such as Virginia Ruguru gathered in Malindi, Kilifi County, where they discussed the various benefits of eating less meat and more plants with members of the public, other organizers, and reporters. Participating restaurants included local eatery Mama Jo’s and Watamu-based cafe Busy Bee. Conservation group Camp Gedeng’s Bibi Kui also attended alongside Ruguru.

Ruguru is Co-Manager at Thrive Africa and Team Lead at Torch Initiatives, both of which advocate for plant-based lifestyles and participated in this year’s Vegan Restaurant Week as organizers.

Ruguru, who is known in the community by her nickname “Aunty Vee,” told Plant Based News (PBN) that meat-free diets provide “a sustainable solution” to common health challenges like diabetes and high blood pressure, which are on the rise.

“My plant-based advocacy work through Torch Initiatives is dedicated to promoting healthier eating habits among Kenyan school children and communities by encouraging a return to our traditional, plant-based diets,” said Ruguru. “This work is deeply important to me,” she added.

Torch Initiatives Virginia Ruguru working at a table of food with Mama Jo’s restaurant owner Monalisa Wanguhu

As reported by Kenya News, surging numbers of non-communicable diseases (NCD) have led to increased medical costs, overloading the healthcare system and pushing families into poverty. NCDs are also increasingly common among young people.

Africa Vegan Restaurant Week follows the publication of several studies emphasizing the health and environmental benefits of plant-based foods compared to meat. One major study found that just two slices of ham per day raises the risk of type 2 diabetes, while another found that plant-based diets may slow prostate cancer.

“Our advocacy for plant-based diets provides a sustainable solution to these health challenges while fostering ethical values in our youth,” continued Ruguru. “We focus on promoting the benefits of indigenous vegetables, supporting rural women in cultivating their own crops, and preserving our rich cultural food heritage.”

Plant-based diets benefit health, the environment, and the economy

Participants in Africa Vegan Week learned about growing vegetables using effective but accessible techniques. For example, incorporating widely available resources like debes (tin containers), kitchen waste, and recycled water.

Ruguru told PBN that there has been a “noticeable increase” in requests for food security measures. Many local women’s groups are seeking support for community farming programs that focus on indigenous vegetables and plant-based foods.

Ruguru noted that many African countries rely heavily on animal farming for food and income, but that promoting plant-based diets can help reduce dependence on meat.

In addition to the many health benefits of plant foods, this lowers greenhouse gas emissions, conserves biodiversity, and also preserving Africa’s cultural heritage by supporting local economies and community-led change.

“This advocacy is personal to me because it embodies a call to reconnect with our cultural roots and embrace a healthier, more ethical way of life for future generations,” said Ruguru. “By returning to our traditional plant-based diets, we not only improve public health and food security but also empower local communities and protect our environment from the harmful impacts of industrial animal agriculture.”

Those who celebrated Africa Vegan Restaurant Week in Malindi also had the opportunity to taste a variety of locally grown and prepared plant-based dishes inspired by vibrant Kenyan cuisine.

