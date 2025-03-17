Vegan Pasty Wins ‘Pasty Of The Year’ At British Pie Awards

A plant-based pasty was crowned “Pasty Of The Year” at the British Pie Awards 2025.

The Phat Pasty Company’s Keralan Cauliflower, Chickpea & Onion Bhaji Pasty was awarded gold at the awards ceremony in Warwickshire earlier this month. The pasty consists of cauliflower, chickpeas, and onion bhajis alongside garlic, ginger, coconut milk, mango chutney, and Indian spices. According to the company, it was the first ever plant-based pasty to launch on the market six years ago. It beat 17 other pasties at the awards to be crowned winner.

“We’ve always been at the forefront of the vegan food movement in savory pastry, and our Keralan Cauliflower, Chickpea & Onion Bhaji Pasty has been breaking ground since its launch back in 2018,” Paul Clark, Phat Controller at the Phat Pasty Company told Plant Based News. “It’s remained a best-seller, and now adds the British Pie Awards ‘Pasty’ winner to its growing list of accolades.”

Supplied The pasty is available to buy online

While not a vegan brand, the Phat Pasty Company, offers a range of vegan products, including its Steak-Less Pasty, Butternut Squash & Vegan Feta Pasty, alongside a Vegan Mushroom and Bourgignon Pie and Spicy Cauliflower & Spinach Balti Pie.

The British Pie Awards

Now in its 17th year, the British Pie Awards is regarded as the most prestigious competition in the UK pie sector. More than 900 pasties and pies were entered in a variety of categories, and the winners were chosen by 168 judges from countries including the UK, USA, and Japan.

The pasty category was sponsored by Hankyu, a popular department store in Osaka, Japan. As part of the company’s prize, Phat Pasty will host a pop-up in-store at Hankyu’s British Fair in October.

If you want to try the pasty, you can buy it online from the Phat Pasty Company website. It’s also available at a number of cafes around the UK.

