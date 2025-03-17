X
Food Lifestyle

Vegan Pasty Wins ‘Pasty Of The Year’ At British Pie Awards

The British Pie Awards recognize some of the best pies in the UK

By

2 Minutes Read

The founders of the Phat Pasty Company receiving their "Pasty of the Year" award for their vegan pasty The Phat Pasty Company stocks a range of plant-based pasties and pies - Media Credit: Supplied

A plant-based pasty was crowned “Pasty Of The Year” at the British Pie Awards 2025. 

The Phat Pasty Company’s Keralan Cauliflower, Chickpea & Onion Bhaji Pasty was awarded gold at the awards ceremony in Warwickshire earlier this month. The pasty consists of cauliflower, chickpeas, and onion bhajis alongside garlic, ginger, coconut milk, mango chutney, and Indian spices. According to the company, it was the first ever plant-based pasty to launch on the market six years ago. It beat 17 other pasties at the awards to be crowned winner. 

“We’ve always been at the forefront of the vegan food movement in savory pastry, and our Keralan Cauliflower, Chickpea & Onion Bhaji Pasty has been breaking ground since its launch back in 2018,” Paul Clark, Phat Controller at the Phat Pasty Company told Plant Based News. “It’s remained a best-seller, and now adds the British Pie Awards ‘Pasty’ winner to its growing list of accolades.”

Read more: Juicy Marbles Unveils ‘Market First’ Plant-Based Pork Whole Cut

Keralan Cauliflower, Chickpea & Onion Bhaji Pasty
Supplied The pasty is available to buy online

While not a vegan brand, the Phat Pasty Company, offers a range of vegan products, including its Steak-Less Pasty, Butternut Squash & Vegan Feta Pasty, alongside a Vegan Mushroom and Bourgignon Pie and Spicy Cauliflower & Spinach Balti Pie. 

The British Pie Awards

Now in its 17th year, the British Pie Awards is regarded as the most prestigious competition in the UK pie sector. More than 900 pasties and pies were entered in a variety of categories, and the winners were chosen by 168 judges from countries including the UK, USA, and Japan. 

The pasty category was sponsored by Hankyu, a popular department store in Osaka, Japan. As part of the company’s prize, Phat Pasty will host a pop-up in-store at Hankyu’s British Fair in October.

If you want to try the pasty, you can buy it online from the Phat Pasty Company website. It’s also available at a number of cafes around the UK.

Read more: M&S Plant Kitchen Launches New Products And ‘Upgraded’ Items

Tagged

food

pasty

pie

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active