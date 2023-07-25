Impossible Burgers, Nuggets And Hot Dogs Debut At 500 VOX Cinemas

Plant-based meat brand Impossible Foods has announced a new partnership with major theater chain VOX Cinemas. The collaboration sees more than 500 VOX locations across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) offering Impossible’s nuggets, hot dogs, and signature burgers.

“Creating a more sustainable food system is core to the mission of Impossible Foods, and we’re thrilled to work with VOX to bring delicious plant-based burgers, sausages, and nuggets to their menu,” said Noel Clarke, Senior Vice President of International at Impossible Foods.

Impossible Foods first joined the cinema food space last year, when its chicken nuggets launched at hundreds of AMC Theaters in the US. AMC’s CEO Adam Aron praised the nuggets on Twitter, writing, “With crispy breading on the outside and a tender, juicy bite on the inside, it’s hard to believe they are made solely from plants.”

Plant-based in the Middle East

Customers in the UAE can also find Impossible’s products in more than 200 food service locations outside of the movie theater. This coincides with a recent plant-based push in the Middle East.

This March, the food manufacturing group IFFCO opened what’s thought to be the country’s first entirely plant-based meat facility, in Dubai. The company will produce a plant-based range named THRYVE, which offers vegan alternatives to regional classics such as shish-tawook, kofta, and shawarma.

“The new 100 percent plant-based meat factory supports the UAE’s Food Security Strategy and our mandate to mitigate the impact of climate change,” said Mariam Almheiri, UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and the Environment. “The opening of this innovative new facility also supports our efforts to protect the country’s ecosystems and enhance its food and water security and diversify our food sources.”

