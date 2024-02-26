Veganuary ‘Reaches 25 Million People’ In 2024

Veganuary 2024 saw an estimated 25 million people adopt a plant-based diet for the month of January, research has indicated.

The UK-based organization commissioned a number of YouGov polls in its core campaign countries. It arrived at the 25 million figure based on data from this research, as well as populations of each country. What’s more, Veganuary has said that its resources – including emails YouTube videos, and Veganuary podcast – directly supported more than 1.8 million people to go vegan.

Veganism is a growing movement. Earlier this year, research suggested that there could be as many as 2.5 million vegans in the UK.

Since it was launched in 2014, Veganuary has encouraged many millions of people to try a plant-based diet.

Veganuary supports 1.8 million people

Adobe Stock Veganuary helps people try vegan food

In previous years, Veganuary released figures for the number of people signing up for the 31-day email series, Last year, a record of more than 700,000 signed up directly on the campaign website.

There are now many more ways to receive Veganuary support and guidance. This includes a weekly podcast, daily coaching videos on YouTube, and social media channels in English, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

In 2024, more than 1.8 million people chose to actively receive the campaign’s resources via one or more of the campaign’s official channels.

Veganism around the world

From a kitchen table in Yorkshire, Veganuary is now a global movement with active campaigns in the US, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Austria, Switzerland, and Chile.

It is not only individuals who now take the pledge. In 2024, more than 100 UK workplaces urged their staff to sign up.

Exciting food launches from Pizza Hut, Pukka, and Wetherspoons helped make it ever easier for people to try plant-based food without making major lifestyle changes.

