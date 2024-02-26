X
Food Lifestyle

Veganuary ‘Reaches 25 Million People’ In 2024

The plant-based eating challenge has lasting impacts on many participants

By

2 Minutes Read

Two smiling women enjoy a vegan meal during Veganuary The vegan eating challenge has gone from strength to strength - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Veganuary 2024 saw an estimated 25 million people adopt a plant-based diet for the month of January, research has indicated.

The UK-based organization commissioned a number of YouGov polls in its core campaign countries. It arrived at the 25 million figure based on data from this research, as well as populations of each country. What’s more, Veganuary has said that its resources – including emails YouTube videos, and Veganuary podcast – directly supported more than 1.8 million people to go vegan.

Veganism is a growing movement. Earlier this year, research suggested that there could be as many as 2.5 million vegans in the UK.

Since it was launched in 2014, Veganuary has encouraged many millions of people to try a plant-based diet.

Veganuary supports 1.8 million people

Vegan food recipe for Veganuary 2024
Adobe Stock Veganuary helps people try vegan food

In previous years, Veganuary released figures for the number of people signing up for the 31-day email series, Last year, a record of more than 700,000 signed up directly on the campaign website.

There are now many more ways to receive Veganuary support and guidance. This includes a weekly podcast, daily coaching videos on YouTube, and social media channels in English, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

In 2024, more than 1.8 million people chose to actively receive the campaign’s resources via one or more of the campaign’s official channels.

Veganism around the world

From a kitchen table in Yorkshire, Veganuary is now a global movement with active campaigns in the US, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Austria, Switzerland, and Chile.

It is not only individuals who now take the pledge. In 2024, more than 100 UK workplaces urged their staff to sign up.

Exciting food launches from Pizza Hut, Pukka, and Wetherspoons helped make it ever easier for people to try plant-based food without making major lifestyle changes.

More like this:

Tagged

food launch

veganism

veganuary

veganuary 2024

Join The Plant Based Newsletter and we will plant a tree! 🌳

We plant a tree for every signup. You’ll receive our weekly news round-up and be the first to hear about, product launches, exclusive offers and more!

Let's Plant Trees
heading/author

The Author

Daniel Clark

Daniel is the Digital Publishing Assistant at Plant Based News. He has a degree in European Literatures and performed vegan poetry at COP26. He loves long walks and vegan croissants.

More by Daniel Clark

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active