This Vegan Mujadara Soup Is A Healthy Twist On A Lebanese Comfort Classic

For anyone trying to eat healthier without giving up comfort food, this vegan mujadara soup offers a simple but powerful solution. In a recent video, Cat from Cat’s Vegan Kitchen shares her take on the Lebanese lentil and rice dish inspired by the meals her grandmother used to make. Her version stays true to the spirit of the original while adding extra nutrients, turning a traditional family recipe into a hearty vegan soup loaded with protein, iron, and vitamins.

Cat, the creator behind the YouTube channel Cat’s Vegan Kitchen, focuses on approachable plant-based cooking rooted in family traditions. According to her website, her vegan journey was deeply influenced by her Lebanese grandmother, Matilda, whose home cooking shaped Cat’s love of food from an early age. Many of the dishes Cat shares online draw inspiration from the meals she grew up eating, but with plant-based tweaks that boost their nutritional value.

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This particular recipe builds on the foundation of mujadara, a beloved Middle Eastern dish typically made with lentils, rice, and onions. Cat transforms it into a nourishing stew-like soup that she describes as both comforting and deeply satisfying. “This vegan soup recipe is one of my very favorites,” she says. “It’s comforting, it’s warming, and it’s loaded with protein and iron.”

A traditional Lebanese dish with a nutrient boost

At its core, mujadara is a simple and humble meal made with pantry staples. Cat explains that her grandmother’s original version relied on lentils, onions, and white rice. Her updated version keeps the essence of the dish intact while adding ingredients that increase its nutritional value.

“I started this video by saying that this was based on my grandma’s traditional Lebanese maudra,” Cat says. “This recipe is slightly different because I’ve added in spinach, which is not part of the traditional recipe, and brown rice. Grandma used white rice.”

The switch to brown rice adds fiber, magnesium, potassium, and B vitamins, nutrients that help support heart health and stable blood sugar levels. The addition of spinach increases the dish’s iron content even further, turning the stew into a powerhouse plant-based meal.

Lentils deliver protein and iron

The heart of Cat’s vegan mujadara soup is a generous portion of brown or green lentils. These legumes are widely celebrated for their nutritional value, particularly in plant-based diets.

“Brown or green lentils are loaded with iron and protein,” Cat explains while preparing the dish. “One cup of this soup is going to provide 25 to 30 grams of protein and 35 percent of your daily iron requirement.”

The lentils simmer alongside onions that have been slowly sautéed until sweet and translucent. Cat notes that patience during this step is key to building flavor. Cooking the onions over medium-low heat for several minutes creates a natural sweetness that forms the foundation of the soup.

Water is then added along with rice and spices, including allspice and basil. The mixture simmers until the lentils and rice soften into a thick, comforting stew.

Why spinach plays a key role

YouTube / Cat's Vegan Kitchen Spinach isn’t part of traditional mujadara, but adding organic leaves boosts the dish’s iron and vitamin content

One of Cat’s biggest nutritional upgrades to the classic dish is the addition of fresh spinach. She highlights the leafy green as an important source of vitamins and minerals.

“Spinach is loaded with vitamin C, A, and K, which are great for healthy skin and a healthy cardiovascular system,” she says. “It also is loaded with iron.”

Because spinach can carry dirt and grit, Cat takes care to clean it thoroughly before adding it to the soup. She recommends soaking organic spinach first before chopping it into small pieces.

“Spinach tends to be kind of muddy, so be sure to rinse your spinach really well,” she says. “I even let mine soak for a little while.”

The chopped spinach is added toward the end of cooking so it wilts gently into the lentils and rice while maintaining its nutrients.

A clever way to add vitamin B12

Like many plant-based cooks, Cat also looks for ways to include vitamin B12 in her meals. Her solution comes in the form of a homemade vegan Parmesan topping made from cashews and nutritional yeast.

“This delicious and easy stew is a total crowd pleaser,” she says. “It is loaded with protein at about 30 grams per bowl. I’m going to show you my trick to add extra protein and a boost of vitamin B12.”

She sprinkles the plant-based parmesan over the finished soup, adding a cheesy flavor along with additional nutrients.

“The base is nutritional yeast and cashews,” Cat explains. “If you just sprinkle a little bit on top, it adds a cheesy flavor and a boost of B12 and protein.”

For those who do not want to prepare the Parmesan mixture, she suggests simply sprinkling nutritional yeast over the bowl.

A comforting meal rooted in family tradition

Despite its impressive nutrition profile, Cat emphasizes that this vegan mujadara soup is first and foremost a comforting dish tied to family memories.

The meal is traditionally served with bread and eaten casually at the table. Cat notes that her family often pairs the soup with pita and enjoys it in a relaxed, communal way.

“In my family, we eat this with pita bread and our hands,” she says. “We just dig right in.”

The result is a hearty bowl that bridges past and present: a dish inspired by her grandmother’s Lebanese cooking, but adapted to support a modern plant-based lifestyle.

Hungry for more vegan twists on Lebanese classics? Check out Cat’s YouTube channel and website.

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