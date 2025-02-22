X
Vegan Milkshake-Inspired Liqueurs Launch At B&M

The popular vegan liqueur is now available at hundreds of B&M stores

Photo shows the two flavors of Lacey's Vodkashakes - strawberry and banana - on a countertop in an 1950s-style American diner Lacey's Vodkashakes are vegan, creamy liqueurs - Media Credit: Lacey's Vodkashakes

Yorkshire-based alcoholic drinks importer Continental Wine & Food Ltd. has launched a range of vegan-friendly, milkshake-inspired creamy liqueurs in the UK.

Lacey’s Vodkashakes are specifically inspired by 1950s-style American diner milkshakes. They are now available nationwide at 500 B&M stores in both Banana and Strawberry flavors. Lacey’s Vodkashakes can be served on their own as chilled shots but they can also be added to cocktails, milkshakes, and other desserts, or poured over ice cream.

In addition to being dairy-free and vegan, Lacey’s Vodkashakes are also free from gluten and many other major allergens. According to the brand, the drinks incorporate natural fruit flavors and have a creamy flavor. A full ingredients list is currently unavailable online.

Lacey’s Vodkashakes have an RRP of £12 per 70cl bottle. The alcohol volume of the new beverage is 15 percent, about the same as a medium-to-high alcohol bottle of wine.

Creamy liqueurs and dairy-free alternatives

Photo shows a bottle of the strawberry flavor Lacey's Vodkashakes on a countertop in an 1950s-style American diner, next to a milkshake topped with whipped cream, fries, and a burger
Lacey's Vodkashakes According to Continental Wine & Food, sweet and creamy shots are increasingly popular year-round

Amy Giacobbi, marketing manager at Continental Wine & Food, told the Grocer that there is a growing year-round trend of sweet and creamy shots, which are “shrugging off their traditional festive associations.” According to data compiled by the Grocer, category leader Baileys grew its sales by £13.2m with a 10 percent increase in volume last year.

Giacobbi noted that ice cream cocktails, hard milkshakes, and chilled shots remain popular in 2025 as shoppers look for sweet alternatives to traditional spirits. She added that between the 10 percent of lactose intolerant UK adults and an increasing number of plant-based consumers, “it’s great to offer a drink that appeals to so many people.”

Baileys previously launched a dairy-free option, Baileys Almande, but the company discontinued the product in 2021. Brands like Black Lines and Misunderstood currently offer their own spins on creamy alcoholic drinks, while Panther M*lk – marketed as the “world’s first” oat milk cream liqueur – arrived in major supermarkets ahead of the 2024 festive season.

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

