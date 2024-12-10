Fast Food Chains Prominent In Areas By Schools, Analysis Finds

A new report suggests that fast food chains are “flooding” areas near schools.

Read more: UK Children’s Parliament Members Speak Out In Favor Of Plant-Based School Meals

It finds that more than 14 percent of primary and secondary schools have a fast food restaurant or chain coffee shop within 400 meters, up from 10 percent. There is also a higher density in deprived areas where access to affordable and nutritious options is limited.

The report was conducted by the youth-led food campaign group Bite Back and the University of Cambridge. Big Food & Our Communities: Where are food chains expanding? was published earlier this week, and includes statements by young people from affected areas.

Companies such as KFC, Subway, and Dominos have opened nearly 1,000 new locations near schools. Seventy-six percent of all Domino’s branches are now within 400 meters of a school. The report noted that fast food chains operate as an affordable and safe “third space” – meaning outside of home and school – where young people can socialize.

Between 2010 and 2020, investment in youth services was cut by 70 percent, with some areas now receiving zero funding. Approximately 30 percent of young people report not feeling safe on the streets, while 25 percent describe activities as prohibitively expensive.

Read more: Plant-Based Meat And Milk Offer Similar Or Better Nutrition Than Animal Products, Study Finds

Young people are ‘paying the price’ for a broken food system

Adobe Stock Fast food is a cheap and convenient option for many children

Dr Jody Hoenink, a Medicine Research Council-funded epidemiologist at Cambridge University, analyzed the data used in the report.

“The evidence in this report suggests a concentrated presence of big food chain outlets near schools and in deprived areas, contributing to an environment that may encourage unhealthy dietary choices among young people,” explained Hoenink. “The growth data speaks for itself, and immediate regulatory action is necessary to counter Big Food’s influence.”

The UK government recently rolled out a nationwide ban on television advertising for “less healthy” foods before the 9 pm watershed. The ban also includes online adverts. The measures target products high in salt, sugar, and fat, as well as any soft drinks and sweets.

This criteria could apply to many of the products sold by the fast food chains operating in such proximity to schools. Rizwan, a Bite Back activist from Oldham, near Manchester, described the food system as “broken” and said young people are “paying the price.”

Read more: Great British Bake Off Star Launches Vegan Baking Box Kit Range