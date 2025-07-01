‘This Is Our Most Popular Vegan Salad After 20 Years In Business’

David and Stephen Flynn, the twin brothers behind The Happy Pear, have been running their café for more than two decades. Over that time, one dish has stood out: their vegan kale caesar salad recipe. It’s so popular that when they once removed it from the menu, customers demanded it back.

In a recent YouTube video, the brothers show how to make the salad step by step. It’s a full meal that’s high in protein, fiber, and flavor. “If you’re going to make one salad this week or this month, this kale caesar salad is the one to make,” they say.

How to make the salad

One of the salad’s key features is a “bacon” made with tempeh. They start by chopping tempeh into small pieces. This increases surface area for flavor and crispiness. “We’re really chopping these as small as we can,” they explain. The marinade includes tamari, smoked paprika, garlic powder, maple syrup, and olive oil. The tempeh gets baked or air-fried until golden and crisp.

They then slice sourdough bread and toss it with oil, herbs, and salt to make the croutons. The pieces are toasted until crunchy. “The oil will help the caramelization, the crispiness and the deliciousness,” they say.

The salad dressing is creamy and tangy. They use tahini, vegan yogurt, caper brine, and season it with salt and pepper. It balances fat, acidity, and creaminess using only whole foods. “The key to any good salad is the balance between fat, crunchy, crispy, creamy,” they say.

Instead of romaine, they use a mix of baby kale and gem lettuce. “Kale is the most nutritious of all foods pound for pound,” they say. The dressing is massaged into the leaves by hand to coat each piece.

YouTube/ The Happy Pear This salad uses tempeh as crispy “bacon” pieces

They layer the salad with the baked tempeh, extra capers, and the crispy croutons. “Pop them on the top ‘cause if you mix them through, they tend to lose their crunch,” they explain.

If you’re looking for a new go-to salad, this vegan kale caesar salad recipe has stood the test of time. As they put it: “This is next level.”

You can find more vegan recipes on The Happy Pear YouTube channel.

