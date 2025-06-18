This Homemade Vegan Naan Could Beat Your Favorite Indian Restaurant’s

Craving that warm, chewy naan you’d normally find at an Indian restaurant? You don’t need a tandoor – and least of all dairy – to make it at home. Nisha Vora, founder of Rainbow Plant Life, recently shared a foolproof plant-based recipe that’s stealing the show one golden, buttery bite at a time.

In a recent video, Vora shares her step-by-step recipe for vegan naan that’s so good, her mother declares it much better than restaurant fare. “Oh my God, it’s melting in my mouth,” she says after taking a bite.

Vora, a Harvard Law graduate who left a high-powered legal career to follow her passion for plant-based cooking, successfully breaks down the dough-making process in clear, approachable steps. She includes troubleshooting tips, cooking techniques, and even an endearing family taste test between her homemade naan and a store-bought vegan version, judged by none other than her parents.

“I’ll have this,” her dad declares, pointing to Vora’s from-scratch naan, after dismissing the store-bought version for having “very little taste in it.” The verdict is unanimous: the homemade naan reigns supreme.

Here’s how she makes vegan naan that’s soft, charred, and utterly irresistible.

It all starts with activated yeast

To begin, Vora warms two-thirds of a cup of water and dissolves in cane sugar before adding active dry yeast. “The warm water is going to help it multiply and the sugar is the food that it feeds on,” she explains. After 15 minutes, the mixture should be foamy and frothy – a sure sign the yeast is alive and well. If it’s not bubbling, she warns, “your yeast sadly has expired.”

Meanwhile, she combines the dry ingredients: flour, sea salt, and baking powder to give the dough an extra boost.

Mixing, kneading, and rising

Vora stirs the dough with a fork until it’s really shaggy and impossible to keep mixing, then moves it to the counter for hands-on kneading. But she’s got a smart tip for keeping things tidy: oil your hands first.

“This is a technique used commonly in lots of different Indian breads,” she says. It keeps the dough from sticking and helps it come together more easily. After about five to six minutes of kneading, with a few re-oils along the way, the dough becomes smooth, elastic, and ready to rise.

The dough gets coated in a bit of oil and left to rise in a warm spot for about 90 minutes. Vora uses her oven with the light on – a gentle heat that encourages the yeast to do its magic. After doubling in size, the dough is gently punched down to release the air and divided into eight pieces, which rest again for another 10 to 15 minutes. This second rise, or proof, allows the gluten to relax, making the naan easier to roll out and cook.

Rolling and cooking to perfection

YouTube/Rainbow Plant Life Cooking up the naan couldn’t be easier

Vora rolls each dough ball into an oval shape, about eight inches long. She sprinkles chopped cilantro on top and pats it in with the rolling pin for a fresh, aromatic layer.

One crucial step? Water. “Do not skip this step,” she says, referring to patting the back of the naan with water – a trick that helps it stick to the hot pan. She preheats a cast iron skillet until nearly smoking, then cooks each piece water-side down for about a minute, flipping once bubbles appear. A quick steam under a lid finishes the process, creating flaky layers with some slightly charred parts.

For extra indulgence, Vora brushes the naan with melted vegan butter and flaky sea salt. Want garlic naan? Just infuse the butter with grated garlic and brush it on.

The verdict

At the end of the video, Vora brings out both her homemade naan and a store-bought version for her parents to try, adding garlic butter to both to even the playing field. The store version? “Dry,” notes her dad. But the homemade one? “This naan is so delicious I can eat it by itself,” her mom declares.

Does it compare to naan from Indian restaurants? Vora’s mom delivers the final judgment: it is even better.

With this recipe, skipping the takeout might just become your new favorite tradition.

Find more of Nisha Vora’s videos on her YouTube channel, Rainbow Plant Life.

