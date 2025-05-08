Flaky, Meaty & Delicious: These Vegan Jamaican Patties Will Blow Your Mind

Rachel Ama recently shared a video titled You Won’t Believe These Vegan Jamaican Beef Patties! (Flaky, Meaty & Packed with Flavour). In the video, she reveals how to make two types of plant-based Jamaican patties – one with curried vegetables, the other with a meat-style filling made entirely from whole food ingredients.

Ama is a UK-based vegan recipe creator celebrated for her commitment to natural, flavorful cooking. With multiple cookbooks and a thriving online community, she continues to showcase just how exciting vegan food can be. In this new video, she leans into staple vegan ingredients like jackfruit, mushrooms, walnuts, and lentils to build meaty textures and vibrant flavor – no mock meats required.

Scotch bonnet, onion, garlic and ginger: a punchy flavor base

When making her vegetable patties, Ama says “the more veggies the better” in the filling. She uses sweet potato, carrot, cassava, onion, garlic, and ginger, all chopped up small.

To build the curry flavor in her vegetable patties, Ama blends Scotch bonnet peppers with onion, garlic, and ginger to create an aromatic paste. This blend forms the foundation of the curried filling, giving the patties a deep heat balanced by sweetness from vegetables and creaminess from coconut milk.

Oyster mushrooms, walnuts & lentils: a whole food ‘meaty’ mix

YouTube/Rachel Ama Ama prepares a whole-foods-based mince

For her meat-style patties, Ama skips store-bought substitutes. Instead, she combines finely chopped oyster mushrooms, ground walnuts, and cooked black lentils. The result is a savory, protein-rich filling that mimics the texture of minced meat.

Oyster mushrooms are rich in fiber and antioxidants. Walnuts contribute omega-3 fatty acids and a satisfying crunch. Lentils bring plant-based protein and gut-healthy prebiotics.

“Doing these natural flavors with mushrooms and walnuts and lentils – it’s just a lot fresher, a lot more natural,” Ama says. “It’s nicer on your tummy and it’s got a lot more fibers to feed your gut bacteria.”

Plant-based shea butter pastry: rich, flaky, and dairy-free

Ama achieves her signature flaky crust using a plant-based butter made mostly from shea butter. The high fat content is key to creating layers in the pastry, especially when combined with turmeric, curry spices, and a clever lamination technique involving frozen grated butter. Once chilled and folded multiple times, the dough bakes into golden, crisp layers that surround the rich fillings.

With this recipe, Rachel Ama proves that vegan patties can be just as indulgent and flavor-packed as their meat-filled counterparts. Whether filled with spicy root vegetables or a hearty, nutty mince, both versions offer a celebration of Caribbean flavors – wrapped in perfectly flaky pastry.

You can find more plant-based recipes on the Rachel Ama YouTube channel.

