The Ultimate Guide To Vegan Grocery Shopping On A Budget

Candice Hutchings, known for running the Edgy Veg YouTube channel, recently shared a video titled Vegan Grocery Shopping on a Budget (Affordable Recipe Ideas that are DELICIOUS). In it, she offers practical tips for saving money while maintaining a delicious, plant-based lifestyle – busting the myth that eating vegan has to be expensive. Hutchings also shares easy meal ideas that make the most of affordable, nutrient-dense ingredients.

Hutchings is a Canadian content creator, cookbook author, and longtime advocate for making veganism accessible without sacrificing flavor. Through Edgy Veg, she has built a reputation for reinventing comfort food classics and offering realistic lifestyle advice – including how to shop smarter, cook creatively, and enjoy plant-based meals on a budget. Her personal mission to make vegan living easier and more approachable directly supports the message of this latest video.

Bulk legumes and grains: a cost-effective foundation

One of Hutchings’ key strategies is buying staples like beans, lentils, and rice in bulk. She emphasizes that purchasing dried legumes is far cheaper than buying canned versions. “Buying Staples in bulk is a huge thing,” she says, noting that these ingredients can be turned into burgers, taco fillings, hummus, and much more. Bulk legumes and grains are not only affordable but also provide essential fiber, protein, and vitamins for a balanced diet.

Frozen produce: affordable, nutritious, and convenient

Fresh produce can be expensive and spoil quickly, especially out of season. Hutchings encourages using frozen fruits and vegetables, which are often flash-frozen at peak ripeness to retain their nutrients. She explains, “Cook and shop smarter with what is available to you,” highlighting that frozen produce is perfect for smoothies, stews, and cooked dishes. Choosing frozen options minimizes waste and keeps grocery bills lower without sacrificing nutrition.

Imperfect produce: saving money without sacrificing quality

YouTube/Edgy Veg Buying imperfect – or “ugly” vegetables – can help you save money

Another smart shopping tip from Hutchings is to buy imperfect or “ugly” produce, which is often heavily discounted despite being just as nutritious as flawless fruits and vegetables. “The perfect pristine carrot is just as nutritious as the ugly carrot,” she says, pointing out that appearances don’t affect the health benefits. Embracing less-than-perfect produce helps save money, reduce food waste, and support a more sustainable food system.

Meal ideas that are cheap but flavorful

Meal planning is crucial for budget-conscious eating, and Hutchings offers plenty of inspiration. Dishes like ramen with jazzed-up broths, hearty chilis, stews, lentil enchiladas, and shepherd’s pie are inexpensive yet packed with flavor and nutrients. “At the end of the day it’ll totally be worth it,” Hutchings adds, encouraging viewers to put in a little extra effort for big rewards in flavor, nutrition, and savings.

