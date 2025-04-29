Alisia Essig, the creator behind the YouTube channel PlantWhys, recently shared some Costco vegan hacks and practical tips aimed at helping families embrace a plant-based lifestyle – without perfection or overwhelm.

After her husband suffered a stroke in 2019 and lost vision for several months, and following the sudden death of her father from a heart attack, Essig took a deep dive into nutrition. Determined to prevent further health issues, she shifted her family of eight – including six kids – to a plant-based diet.

Today, Essig creates videos to support others on the same journey. Her focus: helping people make long-term, sustainable changes. In a recent video, she tackles one of the biggest questions for plant-based families – how to save money while eating well – and shared her top Costco vegan hacks for buying plant-based staples for your home.

The plant-based items to buy in bulk at Costco

Essig shared a number of vegan food staples that she believes offer good value at Costco. From nut butter to frozen veggies, here are her insider tips:

Almond and peanut butter

Essig always buys nut butter at Costco. “The almond butter is literally the best price,” she says, adding that peanut butter also tends to be significantly cheaper than at her local grocery store.

Better than bouillon

Essig uses Better Than Bouillon as a base for soups and stews and stocks up on it during Costco runs. “That’s when I know it’s time to go back to Costco – when I’m usually out of Better Than Bouillon,” she says.

This soup base adds deep umami flavor to meals and is available in a large container at Costco, offering better value than smaller jars found in typical supermarkets.

Chia, hemp, and flax seeds

Costco offers bulk bags of nutrient-rich seeds that are ideal for smoothies, oatmeal, and baking. “Chia seeds, hemp seeds, and flax seeds also tend to be cheaper at Costco,” Essig notes.

These seeds are high in plant-based omega-3s, fiber, and protein, and they support heart and digestive health.

Dairy-free chocolate chips

While not available at every location, some Costco stores stock dairy-free chocolate chips. Essig advises checking local inventory and stocking up when available, as they often sell out.

Coconut water

Essig uses coconut water in green smoothies, calling it her secret to a refreshing blend. “It makes it so good,” she says.

Costco usually sells shelf-stable coconut water in bulk, making it convenient for storage and significantly more affordable per unit.

Frozen fruits and vegetables

YouTube/PlantWhys Essig stocks up on frozen berries at Costco

Frozen organic vegetables and berries are consistent value items at Costco. “Organic frozen vegetables are so much less expensive at Costco,” she says. She also points out the affordability of regular and organic frozen berries.

Frozen produce offers the same nutrients as fresh and is great for smoothies, stir-fries, and batch cooking.

Hummus and guacamole

Essig purchases both large containers and individually packaged servings of hummus and guacamole. “You cannot find a better deal anywhere else,” she says, especially for the snack-sized packs that are ideal for kids’ lunches.

These dips are good sources of healthy fats and fiber, and they make convenient plant-based snacks.

Legumes (when available)

Some Costco locations carry dried lentils and beans, which Essig recommends stocking up on if available. “If you can find them, it’s a great deal,” she says.

Lentils and beans provide fiber, protein, iron, and a variety of essential nutrients.

Maple syrup

Essig prefers using real maple syrup in her home and buys it exclusively from Costco due to the price. “Maple syrup’s expensive, so at Costco it usually is a pretty decent price,” she says.

This natural sweetener is a common pantry item in plant-based kitchens for oatmeal, baking, and pancakes.

Organic oats

While she finds regular oats cheaper elsewhere, Essig says Costco has the best deal for organic oats. These are ideal for breakfast bowls, baking, and even homemade oat milk.

Oats are high in fiber and linked to heart health and stable blood sugar levels.

Plant-based milks

Costco sells bulk packs of shelf-stable plant milks, including almond and oat milk. “These milks can stay on the shelf so you don’t have to store them in your fridge,” Essig says.

Though her local Costco no longer carries soy milk, she still finds good prices on almond milk. These kinds of milk can be used in cooking, smoothies, and cereal.

Quinoa and brown rice

Essig always stocks up on grains during her Costco trips. “You cannot get a better deal on quinoa,” she says. Brown rice is another pantry staple that also offers great value at Costco.

Whole grains like quinoa and brown rice are high in fiber and key minerals like magnesium and selenium.

Ramen noodles

Costco sells a bulk box of rice ramen that Essig uses for quick, no-fuss meals. “I just add tofu to it,” she says, explaining how she transforms the simple ramen into a tasty meal.

This quick meal base is useful for busy nights and can be boosted with vegetables and plant proteins.

Tofu

Tofu is another top-value item at Costco. “You can’t get a better deal anywhere else,” Essig says. The large packs are ideal for families or batch cooking.

Whole wheat flour

Essig uses Costco’s whole wheat flour in all of her baking. “This is what I use to make cookies and everything else in all my recipes,” she says. It’s not always available at every location, but when it is, she stocks up.

Whole wheat flour adds more fiber and nutrients compared to refined white flour.

Shopping hacks for non-members

Essig also shared tips for shopping at Costco without a membership and still benefiting from these Costco vegan hacks. “Ask someone who has a membership to get you a gift card or a cash card – then you can go shopping at Costco without the membership,” she explains

She recommends shopping on weekday mornings for the best stock and smallest crowds and watching price tags for codes like .97 (markdown) or .49 (manufacturer discount). An asterisk on the sign means the item won’t be restocked.

Costco also honors price adjustments: if an item goes on sale within 30 days of your purchase, you can request a refund for the difference.

