X
Food Lifestyle Snacks

‘This Is The Only Dip I Enjoy More Than Hummus’

If you're after a quick and flavorful alternative to hummus, this dip is for you

By

3 Minutes Read

Muhammara dip, an alternative to hummus If you haven't heart of muhammara, this is your sign to try it - Media Credit: YouTube/Rainbow Plant Life

Hummus is a staple in many vegan kitchens, and this legendary chickpea spread is a difficult one to beat. But Nisha Vora, known for running the Rainbow Plant Life YouTube channel, recently shared a video on the only dip she prefers to hummus: muhammara. This Syrian roasted red pepper and walnut dip offers a complex flavor profile that arguably even surpasses the creamy familiarity of hummus. In her video, Vora demonstrates how to prepare this vibrant, plant-based spread using accessible vegan staples, making it an inspiring addition to any home cook’s repertoire.

Before becoming a celebrated vegan chef and content creator, Nisha Vora was a Harvard Law School graduate working in law. In 2016, after watching documentaries on factory farming, she adopted a vegan lifestyle and began sharing recipes online. What began as a side project soon became Rainbow Plant Life – a platform known for thoughtful, flavor-packed vegan cooking. Vora now has over one million YouTube subscribers and is the author of the New York Times bestseller Big Vegan Flavor.

A wholesome and flavorful alternative

Muhammara stands out not only for its complex flavor profile but also for its impressive nutritional benefits. The combination of roasted red bell peppers, walnuts, and pomegranate molasses results in a dip rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats. This makes it a heart-healthy, anti-inflammatory, and fiber-rich option suitable for various dietary preferences. Vora highlights its versatility, suggesting it can be enjoyed with warm pita, as part of a mezze platter, spread on sandwiches or wraps, or dolloped on grain bowls.

Read more: This Ultra-High-Protein Lasagna Uses Tofu Sheets In Place Of Pasta

Quick, easy, and customizable

Rainbow Plant Life founder Nisha Vora making muhammara in a still from one of her videos
YouTube/Rainbow Plant Life The no-chop recipes comes together in the food processor

One of the standout features of Vora’s muhammara recipe is its simplicity and adaptability. By opting for jarred roasted red peppers, the preparation time is significantly reduced, making it a convenient choice for for those with busy lives. The use of a food processor further streamlines the process, allowing the dip to come together in just 15 minutes.

Vora praises the final taste, saying:”Oh, it’s sweet, it’s tangy. It’s a little smoky. Every good flavor is in here.”

For those who prefer a smoother consistency, Vora suggests blending the dip until it reaches the desired texture. However, she notes that muhammara isn’t meant to be perfectly smooth like hummus; it’s more of a rustic dip with lots of body and a slightly chunky texture.

A family favorite

In a taste test featured in her video, Vora’s parents sample both her homemade hummus and the freshly made muhammara. Her father immediately recognizes the roasted red peppers, but can’t guess the name of the dip. Once revealed, both parents offer their verdict. When asked, “So if you had to rank this one out of 10, what would you give this versus the hummus?” her father replies: “Oh, hummus is eight, this is 10.”

Vora wraps up the segment by declaring, “Muhammara is officially the best dip in the world, at least in our small family.”

You can find more recipes on the Rainbow Plant Life YouTube channel.

Read more: Vegan Tokyo Guide: Where To Eat Plant-Based In Japan This Year

Tagged

dips

humus

muhammara

plant based food

recipes

vegan food

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to veganism and plant-based living.

More by Editorial Team

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active