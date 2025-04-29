‘This Is The Only Dip I Enjoy More Than Hummus’

Hummus is a staple in many vegan kitchens, and this legendary chickpea spread is a difficult one to beat. But Nisha Vora, known for running the Rainbow Plant Life YouTube channel, recently shared a video on the only dip she prefers to hummus: muhammara. This Syrian roasted red pepper and walnut dip offers a complex flavor profile that arguably even surpasses the creamy familiarity of hummus. In her video, Vora demonstrates how to prepare this vibrant, plant-based spread using accessible vegan staples, making it an inspiring addition to any home cook’s repertoire.

Before becoming a celebrated vegan chef and content creator, Nisha Vora was a Harvard Law School graduate working in law. In 2016, after watching documentaries on factory farming, she adopted a vegan lifestyle and began sharing recipes online. What began as a side project soon became Rainbow Plant Life – a platform known for thoughtful, flavor-packed vegan cooking. Vora now has over one million YouTube subscribers and is the author of the New York Times bestseller Big Vegan Flavor.

A wholesome and flavorful alternative

Muhammara stands out not only for its complex flavor profile but also for its impressive nutritional benefits. The combination of roasted red bell peppers, walnuts, and pomegranate molasses results in a dip rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats. This makes it a heart-healthy, anti-inflammatory, and fiber-rich option suitable for various dietary preferences. Vora highlights its versatility, suggesting it can be enjoyed with warm pita, as part of a mezze platter, spread on sandwiches or wraps, or dolloped on grain bowls.

Quick, easy, and customizable

YouTube/Rainbow Plant Life The no-chop recipes comes together in the food processor

One of the standout features of Vora’s muhammara recipe is its simplicity and adaptability. By opting for jarred roasted red peppers, the preparation time is significantly reduced, making it a convenient choice for for those with busy lives. The use of a food processor further streamlines the process, allowing the dip to come together in just 15 minutes.

Vora praises the final taste, saying:”Oh, it’s sweet, it’s tangy. It’s a little smoky. Every good flavor is in here.”

For those who prefer a smoother consistency, Vora suggests blending the dip until it reaches the desired texture. However, she notes that muhammara isn’t meant to be perfectly smooth like hummus; it’s more of a rustic dip with lots of body and a slightly chunky texture.

A family favorite

In a taste test featured in her video, Vora’s parents sample both her homemade hummus and the freshly made muhammara. Her father immediately recognizes the roasted red peppers, but can’t guess the name of the dip. Once revealed, both parents offer their verdict. When asked, “So if you had to rank this one out of 10, what would you give this versus the hummus?” her father replies: “Oh, hummus is eight, this is 10.”

Vora wraps up the segment by declaring, “Muhammara is officially the best dip in the world, at least in our small family.”

You can find more recipes on the Rainbow Plant Life YouTube channel.

