‘The Vegan Dish I’ll Be Serving To Guests For The Rest Of The Year’

Andrew Bernard, creator of The Nard Dog Cooks, has crafted a recipe that delivers on crunch, creaminess, and herby flavor without a lot of effort.

These chimichurri smashed potatoes layer crispy baby potatoes with a vibrant, no-blender chimichurri and a smooth high-protein chickpea dip. It’s simple enough for weeknights but impressive enough for guests. In the title of the video, he describes the recipe as one that he wants to serve guests “for the rest of the year.”

This is the kind of dish that holds up at the center of the table. With pantry-friendly ingredients and easy techniques, it’s perfect for when you want something hearty, plant-based, and just a little bit fancy.

The herby chimichurri (no blender needed)

Bernard builds his chimichurri like a pesto, but by hand. “We’re keeping it simple today,” he says, as he chops fresh parsley, cilantro, and garlic. “Let’s just add them all together in our final mixing bowl.”

He layers the flavor with oregano, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, and smoked paprika, then stirs in olive oil and red wine vinegar. “We’re mixing this by hand because we want to preserve that rustic texture,” he explains. “We don’t want it creamy, say like a dressing.”

Letting the chimichurri rest helps develop flavor. “The vinegar breaks down the garlic a bit… and then pulls even more flavor out of the herb.”

How to make crispy smashed potatoes

YouTube/ The Nard Dog Cooks Sham your potatoes and cook until crispy and fluffy

The base of this chimichurri smashed potatoes recipe starts with boiling baby potatoes until fork-tender. Bernard emphasizes drying them completely: “That air-dried step… super important. When you let the steam escape, you’re drying out the surface which is absolute key for getting them golden and crispy.”

He smashes each potato with a glass and drizzles olive oil underneath to encourage browning. “It’s the contact of the potatoes against the hot tray that’s going to give you some more of that caramelization.”

Seasoning is simple: Italian seasoning, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt. The potatoes roast for about 30 to 35 minutes, though air-frying is an option too.

The creamy chickpea base

While the potatoes bake, Bernard makes a hummus-style dip with canned chickpeas, vegan mayo, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and seasoning. “The mayo is going to give us some extra flavor but also gives us the creamy texture without needing olive oil,” he says.

The mustard adds tang, while lemon juice brightens the flavor. “You want to season this thing punchy enough to stand up against the bold flavor of the chimichurri.”

Watch his smashed potato video here

Assembling the chimichurri smashed potatoes

To plate, he spreads the creamy dip on the bottom, adds the roasted potatoes, and spoons chimichurri on top. “This is texture layering at its finest,” Bernard says. “It’s just a blast of contrast in every bite.”

The dish can be shared family style – but he admits jokingly, “I ate it all in the closet.”

You can find more exciting plant-based recipes on Andrew Barnard’s YouTube channel The Nard Dog Cooks.

