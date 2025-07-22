This 10-Minute Vegan Pulled Pork Sandwich Is Pure Mushroom Magic

Think you need hours and a smoker to enjoy pulled pork? Miyoko Schinner is turning that idea on its head with a 10-minute vegan version that’s smoky, juicy, and made entirely from mushrooms.

Schinner, the pioneering vegan chef and founder of Miyoko’s Creamery, is known for changing the game with dairy-free cheeses and rich, plant-based cooking. On her YouTube channel, The Vegan Good Life with Miyoko, she recently shared a fast and flavorful recipe for mushroom-based pulled “pork” – a meat-free filling perfect for sandwiches, tacos, rice bowls, and even breakfast scrambles.

Read more: ‘I Tried The £6 Vegan Pork Everyone Is Talking About’

She admits she’s never tasted the real thing. “I have never actually officially had pulled pork,” Schinner says. After moving to the US as a child, she became vegetarian at age 12 and hasn’t looked back since. But that didn’t stop her from crafting a delicious substitute using king trumpet mushrooms.

Shredding mushrooms, not meat

The magic starts with the texture. Schinner uses the tines of a fork to shred king trumpet mushrooms into long strands that mimic the look of pulled pork. “You’re just going to shred these mushrooms like this…kind of like pulled pork,” she explains.

This method isn’t just about looks – it’s key to achieving the satisfying bite and chew that make the dish so versatile. Unlike jackfruit, which she finds a bit too sweet for savory dishes, the mushrooms offer deep umami flavor.

The smoky-sweet marinade

YouTube/The Vegan Good Life with Miyoko King trumpet mushrooms are shredded with a fork and browned in a smoky-sweet marinade to create a juicy, plant-based pulled “pork”

Next comes a simple but punchy marinade. In a bowl, Schinner combines soy sauce, olive oil, a bit of maple syrup, and smoked paprika for a savory-sweet base with a smoky kick. “Maybe a little over a teaspoon or so,” she says while scooping the paprika, which she brought back from Budapest.

The shredded mushrooms soak in this blend for about 10 minutes. Then it’s straight to the pan. “We’re going to let this brown for a little bit,” she says, watching the mixture turn golden and juicy. The result is meaty without meat, flavorful, and surprisingly fast.

Time to build the sandwich

With the mushrooms browned and fragrant, Schinner turns her attention to assembling a towering sandwich. “I just made myself a sandwich with king trumpet mushroom pulled pork,” she says, beaming. “I put all kinds of things I found in the refrigerator in my sandwich and it is to die for.”

Her fixings? Homemade cabbage kimchi, a vinegary eggplant pickle gifted by a friend from Argentina, and a vegan cheese she calls “Overnight in Parma” – a cashew and chickpea blend from her cookbook The Vegan Creamery. “It’s actually one of the few recipes that has cashews, but it’s really good and it’s really fast.”

The combination is messy in the best way. “I don’t know if there’s a neat way to eat this or not,” she laughs, biting into the dripping sandwich. “Or if you’re just supposed to look like a mess with juice dripping down your face.”

A filling for any meal

Beyond sandwiches, the mushroom pulled “pork” is incredibly versatile. “This could be part of your breakfast, scrambled with tofu or some sort of mung bean egg,” Schinner says. She also suggests wrapping it in tacos, rolling it into burritos, or layering it over rice for a quick bowl.

No matter how you serve it, the flavor keeps you coming back. “It’s just one of those things where you just can’t stop eating,” she says.

This fast and flavorful mushroom recipe proves you don’t need meat – or even a smoker – to enjoy the essence of pulled pork. With a few ingredients and a fork, Schinner shows how to turn humble mushrooms into something deeply crave-worthy.

Find more of Schinner’s healthy plant-based recipes on her YouTube channel.

Read more: 15-Minute BBQ Jackfruit & Chickpea Flatbread