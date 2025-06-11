Shakayla Felice, known for running her self-titled YouTube channel, recently shared a video showcasing a week of vegan dinners that are pretty much guaranteed to be crowdpleasers. The video features five creative, flavor-packed meals made with whole-food ingredients and pantry staples. These vegan dinners are simple to prepare, easy to customize, and perfect for anyone looking for weekday plant-based inspiration.

If you have a vegan skeptic in your life and want to impress them with your cooking, these recipes are an excellent bet.

Monday: veggie taquitos

These taquitos are a particular favorite with Felice, who says she’s made them three times in the past two weeks. They are filled with red and green bell peppers, onions, baby bella mushrooms (also known as cremini mushrooms), and plant-based grounds. She seasons the mixture with a homemade taco spice blend and wraps it in corn tortillas before baking them until crispy. Served with sour cream, plant-based queso, and avocado salsa, this dish is an excellent all-rounder.

Tuesday: plant-based rasta pasta

On Tuesday, she makes what she calls a “10 out of 10” rasta pasta dish using protein pasta and light coconut milk. Felice sautés bell peppers, red onion, garlic, and green onions, then stirs in coconut milk and dairy-free cream cheese. She adds black pepper, thyme, mild sauce, garlic powder, and paprika for flavor. “This pasta was everything,” she says after tasting it.

Wednesday: cashew tofu

YouTube/ Shakayla Felice This cashew tofu is improvised but still delicious

On Wednesday, Felice makes cashew tofu, a plant-based take on cashew chicken. She freezes and thaws her tofu to get a firmer texture, then coats it in coconut aminos and cornstarch before baking. “I always encourage other people to improvise,” she says, noting how she substituted hoisin sauce and ground ginger when she ran out of fresh ingredients. She mixes baked tofu with bell peppers, onions, and a homemade sauce, then finishes it with roasted cashews.

Thursday: loaded sweet potato fries

By Thursday, she craves something comforting. Enter: loaded sweet potato fries. After baking the fries, she tops them with sautéed peppers, seasoned plant-based grounds, and black beans. “I’m about to take these loaded fries up, honey,” she says. The toppings include plant-based queso, dairy-free sour cream, salsa, and cilantro.

Friday: marry me chickpeas

To wrap up the week, Felice makes her take on Tuscan chickpeas, inspired by her popular creamy butter beans recipe. She sautés onion, adds kale, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, and sun-dried tomatoes, then seasons everything with garlic powder, paprika, and Greek seasoning. She adds almond milk, dairy-free cream cheese, and nutritional yeast for a creamy finish. The dish is served over quinoa and uses up many ingredients from earlier in the week.

You can find more videos by Shakayla Felice on her YouTube channel.

