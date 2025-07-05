X
Vegan Cheese Brand Miyoko’s Introduces Taco Blend ‘Shreds’

Miyoko's Oat Milk Taco Blend Seasoned Shreds joins the existing Cheddar and Pepper Jack flavors

Photo shows the packaging for Oat Milk Taco Blend Seasoned Shreds, the newest vegan cheese from Miyoko's Creamery, as well as a selection of dishes featuring it, including tacos Miyoko's says that its new Oat Milk Taco Blend Seasoned Shreds pairs well with tacos and nachos - Media Credit: Miyoko's Creamery

Miyoko’s Creamery has launched Taco Blend flavor vegan cheese “shreds.”

The Taco Blend shreds are made with an oat milk base and taco-inspired spices, including jalapeños, tomato, garlic, and onion. According to Miyoko’s, the new vegan shreds are “designed to melt perfectly” in nachos, tacos, and dips. Cheddar and Pepper Jack-flavored shreds and slices are also available. In addition to being dairy-free, the shreds are organic and palm oil-free.

Miyoko’s is an award-winning, California-based vegan dairy brand known for its artisan cheese, butter, and “European-style” cashew milk. It was established in 2014, though founder Miyoko Schinner first began making plant-based cheese using traditional, natural fermentation techniques in the 1990s.

Taco Blend, the newest flavor from Miyoko’s, is a response to growing consumer demand for bold and spicy flavors. Approximately 73 percent of consumers also want better vegan cheese, according to a report by the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA). Miyoko’s Creamery said that Taco Blend Shreds have “that irresistible, ooey-gooey stretch,” just like dairy cheese.

“This bold, zesty blend is designed to bring the joy of taco night to everyone,” explained Miyoko’s CEO Stuart Krounage, as reported by Trendhunter. “With a perfect balance of spice and meltability, Oat Milk Taco Blend Seasoned Shreds are another example of how we’re continuously redefining what’s possible in dairy-free cheese.”

Miyoko’s Oat Milk Taco Blend Seasoned Shreds have an RRP of USD $6.99 and come in a resealable 7-ounce (198g) bag. They are available from select supermarkets now, including Hy-Vee, National Co+op Grocers, and Erewhon.

Consumer demand and the global vegan cheese market

Photo shows the packaging for Oat Milk Taco Blend Seasoned Shreds, the newst vegan cheese from Miyoko's Creamery
Miyoko's Creamery The new taco-flavored shreds from Miyoko’s match growing demand for better quality vegan cheeses and spicy plant-based foods

While corporate behemoths like Bel Group are withdrawing from the plant-based cheese market, founder-led, grassroots operations such as London’s I Am Nut OK – which is, crucially, not beholden to investors or impeded by huge overheads – are continuing to thrive in the evolving vegan landscape.

According to the Vegan Society, there are currently more than 430 non-dairy cheese products bearing its internationally recognized trademark, as well as many additional plant-based brands without it. Globally, the vegan cheese market is expected to reach $7.10 billion by 2030, which is nearly 300 percent of its estimated worth in 2021, per Grand View Research.

