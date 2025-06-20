X
Violife Launches ‘Market-First’ High-Protein Cheddar Alternative

Violife Supreme Cheddarton contains lentil protein as well as added B12 and calcium

A packet of Violife high-protein vegan cheese on a kitchen shelf Violife has launched a high-protein vegan cheddar cheese - Media Credit: Violife

Violife has introduced what it says is the UK’s first high-protein vegan cheddar.

The Greek brand is the leading plant-based cheese brand in the UK and launched its first cheddar-style block, “Cheddarton,” in 2023. Now, Violife has created “Supreme Cheddarton,” which features 30 percent less fat than dairy and is “a good source of protein.”

According to the brand, Supreme Cheddarton has a “crumbly yet creamy texture” with a “rich, mature taste,” and “melts beautifully.” For many UK shoppers, cheddar is the go-to cheese for all occasions, and Violife has updated its recipe for Cheddarton accordingly.

Monica Bordin, the head of Violife Global Brand & Violife North America, said the new vegan cheese is the result of “extensive” research and development targeting evolving consumer preferences, and combines nutrition along with an optimal taste and texture. Supreme Cheddarton contains 2.9g of protein per 30g serving, or 9.5g per 100g, derived from lentils.

‘This is a breakthrough moment’

Photo shows a grilled cheese sandwich made with the new Violife cheddar, a vegan cheese with added protein
Violife / Karamanolis Emmanuil Violife’s new cheddar cheese will be available from July

The global vegan cheese market is expected to reach USD $7.10 billion by 2030, nearly three times its estimated $2.43 billion worth in 2021, per Grand View Research. While other brands also offer vegan cheddar options, just three percent of plant-based cheese products contain 5g or more of protein, which makes Violife’s Supreme Cheddarton stand out.

“This is a breakthrough moment for plant-based alternatives to cheese. […] With Supreme Cheddarton, we’re combining rich flavour, crave-worthy texture, and real nutritional benefits – all without compromise,” said Bordin. “Our mission is to provide consumers with seamless, great-tasting plant-based options that don’t compromise on texture or flavour.”

Supreme Cheddarton will be available from Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Ocado at £2.95 per 200g block from July 1, 2025.

