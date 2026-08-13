These Are The Vegan Brands Named In The 2026 Great Taste Awards

The annual Great Taste Awards has once again celebrated a diverse selection of vegan brands and products in its announcement of this year’s winners.

Plant-based milk, pizza, ice cream, meat, and chocolates are all featured on the 2026 winners list, which was curated by a panel of industry experts using blind taste tests.

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Great Taste is the world’s largest food and drink award scheme. It is an independent accreditation organized by the Guild of Fine Food since 1994.

The Great Taste Awards 2026 recognized One Planet Pizza’s Cheezy Garlic Flatbread, Squeaky Bean Tuna Style Flakes, Planty’s Lebanese-Style Bowl, Tiba Tempeh’s Smoky, Sweet Chili, Bites, and original tempeh, Pieminster’s Mooless Moo pie, Wild & Furrow’s Fresh Oat Drink, the Tofoo Co’s Smoked Tofoo, Jude’s Plant Based Sicilian Lemon ice cream, Booja-Booja’s Fine de Champagne Chocolate Truffles, Hackney Gelato’s dark chocolate flavor sorbetto, Califia Farms Extra Creamy Almond Milk, MOMA Foods Pistachio Matcha Oat Drink, Casadei Foods’ Plant-Based Stracciatella and Mozarella, Brose’s Original Scottish Oat Milk, Lazy Day’s Mini Vic the Vegan Caterpillar Cakes, the ricotta-style Herb Mix by Adela’s Vegan Deli, the Vanuatu 72 percent by Luisa’s Vegan Chocolates, and many more.

‘Plant based Italian food should be judged alongside the traditional products that inspired it’

Because Great Taste’s judges assess each product based exclusively on the taste, texture, and appearance, not brand marketing, the award-winning plant-based options are tested alongside traditional meat and dairy products.

Vegan cheese maker Casedei Foods said, “We have always believed that plant based Italian food should be judged alongside the traditional products that inspired it, without compromise or qualification. These awards are another important step towards proving that it can be every bit as delicious.”

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‘The best oat milk we’ve ever had’

Brose’s Scottish oat milk and Wild & Furrow’s Fresh Oat Drink each received the maximum three stars at this year’s awards.

Writing on Instagram, Wild & Furrow said, “From growing the oats in our own fields to making and bottling every pint here on our family farm in Leicestershire, everything we do is driven by one goal: producing the very best oat milk we possibly can.”

According to the brand, the Great Taste Awards judges described the Fresh Oat Drink as, “The best oat milk we have ever tried,” and “simply sensational.”

In particular, the judges praised the milk’s “intensely smooth, luxurious mouthfeel” and called it “a confident and standout expression within the category.”

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