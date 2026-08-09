‘Veganism Is A Fight For A More Just World,’ Says Vegan MMA Fighter

Vegan MMA fighter Ahmed Labban appears on a billboard for ZeGeVege Festival, an upcoming vegetarian event in Croatia.

The billboard shows Labban in his boxing gloves and bears the message, “veganism is a fight for a more just world.”

Read more: Simon Pegg: ‘Maybe Humans Were A Mistake’

Labban, aka “The Shadow,” has said he adopted a vegan diet in 2023 after contemplating the decision for several years. He believes going vegan has had a positive impact on his energy levels, performance, and recovery.

As reported by Index.hr, the Lebanese athlete said, “For me, strength does not mean the ability to hurt those weaker than us. Quite the opposite: if we are strong, we have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable. Animals feel pain and fear and want to live just like us. That’s why veganism for me is a fight for a more just world.”

Nika Paus / ZeGeVege Vegan MMA fighter Ahmed Labban has said that his plant-based diet improves his performance and recovery

Labban added that he likes adapting traditional recipes to be entirely plant-based, and that he loves trying Croatian dishes, in particular. He said, “I love getting to know Croatian cuisine and trying traditional dishes prepared in a vegan way. I especially like vegan sarma, and I often cook [for] myself and explore new flavors and recipes.”

This year’s ZeGeVege Festival is the 18th iteration of the event. It is scheduled to last for three days from Friday, September 4, to Sunday, September 6, 2026.

ZeGeVege is also part of Veganmania, an annual, international event that takes place in Vienna, Austria, and 15 other cities throughout Europe.

Read more: EU Court Finds Switzerland Violated Vegan Prisoners’ ‘Freedom Of Conscience’

‘We call for a more just world together’

Animal Friends Croatia, the nonprofit NGO behind ZeGeVege Festival, reportedly chose Labban to front the billboard campaign because, as a vegan athlete, he exemplifies strength, discipline, compassion, and responsibility.

Animal Friends Croatia said, “With the campaign slogan, we call for a more just world together. It is a world with less animal suffering, pollution, climate change and hunger, and a vegan diet is one of the most direct ways in which we as individuals can positively influence all these problems.”

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com