‘Just Getting Started’: One Planet Pizza Passes £1 Million In Sales

One Planet Pizza has passed £1 million in annualised retail sales for the first time ever.

Asda has also just added a third line from the vegan pizza company, the Sourdough Cheezy Garlic Flatbread, a “first-to-market” frozen “cheezy” garlic bread.

Read more: Retailers Should ‘Capture’ Opportunity As Plant-Based Market Returns To Growth

In passing £1 million in annualised retail sales, One Planet Pizza has earned a place in the NielsenQ Million Club alongside newly added plant-based brands such as Tiba Tempeh and Bosh! One Planet Pizza has grown its year-on-year sales by more than 100 percent, and recently brought its Peppernomi Pizza to 255 Co-op stores.

Meanwhile, the new-to-Asda cheesy vegan garlic bread is made with a sourdough base, garlic olive oil, and “hyper-realistic” plant-based cheese. It joins One Planet Pizza’s Peppernomi and Veg Tex Mex pizzas, each with an RRP of just under £4.00.

Joe Hill, who co-founded One Planet Pizza with his father, Mike, said, “There’s a narrative that plant-based is slowing down, but that’s not what we’re seeing. What’s actually happening is a shift – shoppers aren’t turning away from plant-based, they’re turning away from products that don’t deliver.”

Aldi sold more than 120,000 of One Planet Pizza’s Margherita Sourdough “Pizzetta” mini pizzas in just two weeks during a Veganuary collaboration. One Planet Pizza has also highlighted growing demand from dairy-free households as a potential driver of future growth in the plant-based sector, which has changed a lot over the last year.

Hill said, “The opportunity is much bigger than many people think. When you start winning over dairy-free shoppers as well as vegans, you’re tapping into a far more mainstream audience.”

Read more: Plant-Based Mince And Meatballs Are 33% Cheaper Than Meat Right Now

‘We’re seeing a clear shift in the frozen pizza category’

Joe Hill / LinkedIn One Planet Pizza co-founder Joe Hill described a “clear shift” in the frozen pizza category

According to data from Circana and reported by Frozen Foods Biz, consumers spent £667 million on frozen pizza products in 2024. While plant-based and dairy-free options represent just a small segment of the market, that share is growing.

Hill told Plant Based News (PBN), “We’re seeing a clear shift in the frozen pizza category, and we believe it’s only just getting started.”

The One Planet Pizza Sourdough Cheezy Garlic Flatbread is available at Asda stores nationwide from May 11, 2026, with an RRP of £3.

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