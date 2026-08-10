Vegan Camp Out Announces Food Lineup For 2026

Vegan Camp Out has announced the food lineup for this year’s festival.

Vegan Camp Out 2026 is officially sponsored by Meatless Farm and will feature a total of 45 food vendors, 20 of which are brand new for this year.

Read more: Vegan Camp Out Just Dropped The Artist Lineup For 2026, And It’s Stacked

Vegan Camp Out (VCO) is the biggest, most international vegan festival in the world, and as this year is the 10th anniversary, its organizers are pulling out all the stops.

According to VCO, the upcoming festival boasts the largest selection of plant-based food in UK history, and vendors include What the Pitta, Vegivores, Giuseppe’s Tiramisu, Crust Daddy’s, Fed By Plants, Hash Bowls, Gozai, and many more.

Vegan Camp Out 2026 is a four-day festival with camping and more than 38 DJ sets, live music, talks, yoga, meditation, family entertainment, and afterparties.

At a brand-new, scenic location in Walesby Forest, Nottinghamshire, guests will also be able to enjoy outdoor activities, purchase spa, hot tub, and sauna experiences, hire tents and “glamping” options, and explore the area.

Vegan Camp Out 2026 is scheduled for this coming weekend from August 14th to August 17th. At the time of writing, there are just 400 tickets left.

Read more: Zack Polanski Just Interviewed Vegan Drag Queen Bimini

Vegan Camp Out 2026: the lineup

Vegan Camp Out This year’s lineup includes live music and DJs as well as talks and other activities

This year’s lineup includes sets from JME, Akala, Macka B, and Lincoln Barrett, and talks from Zack Polanski, George Monbiot, and Allissa White-Gluz, as well as appearances from Bimini, Diane Morgan, and Earthling Ed.

Jordan Martin, the director of Vegan Camp Out, previously told Plant Based News (PBN), “Vegan Camp Out turns 10 years old for our 2026 event. I can’t even believe it,” said Martin. “I’m so proud of the lineup we’ve booked; it’s incredibly diverse and has something for everyone, and celebrates our 10th anniversary perfectly.”

To buy tickets for Vegan Camp Out 2026, click here.

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