Group of people eating in restaurant Many say that social support is essential for going vegan - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Food Headlines Lifestyle

Unsupportive Family And Friends Prevent People Turning Vegan, New Research Suggests

Less than 10 percent of people said wanting to eat meat was stopping them from going vegan

By

2 Minutes Read

The biggest hurdle to adopting a vegan lifestyle is an unsupportive social circle, new research has found. 

The findings come from a data analysis of the dating app Veggly’s 700,000 users. More than half (51.4 percent) said that lack of support from family and friends makes transitioning to veganism tough.

Giving up cheese and eggs was the second biggest stumbling block. More than 40 percent cited this as a reason against turning vegan. Quitting meat was the toughest challenge for just 8.4 percent of platform users.

Many reasons are commonly cited for choosing not to transition to veganism. Among them are cost, meat-eating traditions, and health concerns. Despite evidence that athletic performance is not hindered by a balanced vegan nutrition plan, ongoing concerns surrounding protein intake prevail as well.

But these worries are not as common as panic about being ostracized by family and friends.

“We always suspected this,” Alex Felipelli, founder of Veggly said in a press statement. “The main reason most people struggle to go vegan is not that they can’t give up meat. It’s because they don’t have the right people around them.”

“Having a supportive group of friends and family, including your partner or partners, will greatly increase your motivation and ability to switch to a vegan lifestyle.”

Finding vegan support online

Veggly reports that over a fifth (21.5 percent) of its members claim to have widened their friendship circles and support networks. It comes as a result of using the app, despite it being primarily geared towards facilitating romantic connections.

Felipelli connected: “The Veggly team and I are always excited about helping create any new relationship, whether that’s a romantic relationship or a friendship – the more the merrier! Together, we can help build a more vegan world that is kinder to animals and kinder to our planet.”

Virtual vegan communities are increasingly gaining traction. Dating apps and social media platforms, such as abillion, help people find support outside their existing networks. 

Vegan dating app Grazer includes a BFF friend-finding service on its platform. It was reported to have outperformed Bumble’s comparable function, with 20 percent of users searching for meat-free compadres compared to just 3 percent of Bumble users looking for non-romantic connections. 

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

vegan lifestyle
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jane Goodall's new barbie doll
Celebrities
cattle survivors of fire look at burning trees
Environment
heading/latest

trending

A beagle puppy sitting in the grass Culture
Jane Goodall's new barbie doll Celebrities
Barbie’s ‘Inspiring Women’ Series Now Includes A Dr. Jane Goodall Doll
Group of people eating in restaurant Food
Unsupportive Family And Friends Prevent People Turning Vegan, New Research Suggests
cattle survivors of fire look at burning trees Environment
US Emissions Have Caused $2 Trillion Of Damage To Other Countries, Says Study
a mountain of plastic waste Environment
The UK’s Plastic Waste Crisis: 100 Billion Pieces Of Packaging Discarded Every Year
Two glasses of red wine with charcuterie assortment Headlines
Charcuterie Processed Meats Increase Cancer Risk, Confirm French Authorities
Subway fast food sign, High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire, UK Culture
Vegan Subway Worker Awarded £13,000 After She Was Bullied Over Dietary Requirements
A campaign poster for Burger King Austria that reads "Normal Oder Mit Fleisch?" Food
Why Burger King Austria Made Plant-Based The Default
A woman lies on a bed wrapped in a duvet eating ice cream Food
Everything You Need To Know About Vegan Ice Cream (And 10 Brands To Try)
White goats on a goat farm Culture
New Investigation Uncovers ‘Shocking’ Violence In The Goat Milk Industry
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active