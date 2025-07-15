Ultimate Vegan Pantry Tour: A High-Protein Setup That Has It All

If you’ve ever wondered what a fully stocked vegan kitchen looks like, this ultimate vegan pantry tour offers a complete walkthrough. In a recent video, content creator and recipe developer That Vegan Babe, also known as Stephanie Manzinali, opens up her home to show exactly how she keeps her pantry stocked for everyday plant-based eating.

“This is probably not a typical or average vegan pantry,” she says, explaining that her work as a food blogger means she always has backups of everything.

The result is an ultimate vegan pantry that’s high in protein, diverse in flavors, and ready for anything, from recipe testing to fast weeknight meals. While it might not be minimalist, it reflects how serious home cooks keep their plant-based routines running smoothly.

Below, we break it down by category, just like she does in the video.

Grains, flours, and essentials

YouTube/ That Vegan Babe Keeping many grain and flour options gives you more choice when it’s time to cook

Manzinali starts with a small pantry cupboard that houses her most frequently used items. “We have our oats, whole wheat flour, spelt flour, chocolate chips, a bunch of different nuts,” she says. That includes walnuts, almonds, cashews, pecans, ground flax, and Brazil nuts, “I like having two of these a day because it provides you with enough selenium for the day.”

She also keeps almond flour, cacao powder, oat flour, quinoa, red lentils, hemp seeds, and textured vegetable protein (TVP), which she calls “such a good protein source, we use it in so many different meals.”

High-protein pasta and pantry backups

Moving into the larger pantry, Manzinali shows off a dedicated pasta drawer. “We have a bunch of spaghetti… chickpea noodles…. whole wheat noodles…. and protein pastas,” she explains. “If I’m not feeling like cooking anything, I’ll just use this and put some tomato sauce and broccoli and call it a day.”

She also keeps orzo, couscous, and a variety of whole grain pasta shapes like penne and fusilli. Her preference is whole wheat. “I feel like it just keeps me way more full and way more satiated compared to white pasta.”

Beans, legumes, and canned goods

Manzinali dedicates an entire section to canned legumes and beans. “We have pretty much everything – lupini beans, chickpeas, lentils, white cannellini beans, lima beans, red kidney beans, refried beans, you name it.” She adds, “I really don’t like to run out of things just because of the nature of my job. If I want to make something, I want to make it right now.”

The pantry also includes staples like canned tomatoes, tomato paste, pumpkin puree, artichokes, hearts of palm, olives, curry paste, vegan hoisin sauce, and pickled vegetables.

Sweeteners, nut butters, and spreads

Among her most-used sweeteners are maple syrup, apple-based syrup, and date syrup. “This is one of my favorite sweeteners. It’s literally just dates,” she says. “I put this on top of oats or just use it as like a sweetener for random things.”

She keeps mixed nut butter, almond butter, peanut butter, tahini, and even salt backups. “Basically any nut or seed you could possibly imagine is in here.”

Snacks and quick bites

One whole section of the pantry is reserved for snacks, including protein pancake mixes, crackers, rice cakes, and vegan jerky. “We have some Smart Sweets, some peanut butter cups, vegan jerky which is so freaking good,” she says. “We also have some tortillas, some crackers, and then just some dried crispy fruit.”

Her favorite popcorn brand from Costco is plant-based and, she says, “tastes just like movie theater popcorn, it’s pretty crazy.”

Baking ingredients and extras

Manzinali walks through a baking section that includes whole wheat, white, coconut, and chickpea flour, as well as sugars, chocolate chips, cacao powder, tapioca starch, xanthan gum, and psyllium husk. “This is where it gets kind of funky,” she jokes, referring to the specialty baking items she keeps on hand for texture and structure in recipes.

Dried fruit, seeds, and nutritional boosts

“I love snacking on dried fruits in the summertime,” she says. Favorites include dried mangoes, apricots, raisins, cranberries, and blueberries. “Dried apricots are my favorite.” She also stocks flax, chia, and hemp seeds, as well as sun-dried tomatoes and pine nuts.

Nutritional yeast is another must. “Absolutely love nutritional yeast,” she says. “I buy this stuff in bulk ‘cause I have to order it online.”

Oils, vinegars, and condiments

Manzinali shows off a large stash of oils, vinegars, and sauces. “This entire thing of Cholula… it’s massive… this will last us a year and a half,” she says. She also keeps Frank’s Red Hot, avocado oil spray, coconut aminos, soy sauce, and a variety of vinegars including apple cider, red wine, and rice wine.

One standout item is her sesame ginger nutritional yeast dressing. “It is so flipping good,” she says.

Spices and seasonings

Her spice rack is fully stocked with staples: onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, nutritional yeast, and more. She also keeps a second drawer for less frequently used spices like black salt and Tajin seasoning. “It’s like my whole personality now,” she says of the latter.

“I feel like I’m crazy for this pantry,” Manzinali says, laughing. “But this is how I’ve had it all my life… even my mom was the same way.” She closes by asking viewers whether their pantry looks similar, or if hers feels over-the-top. Either way, this ultimate vegan pantry reflects a lifestyle built around accessibility, flavor, and being ready for anything.

You can find more plant-based content on Stephanie’s YouTube Channel That Vegan Babe.

