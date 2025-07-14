Alpro Launches New Kids’ Range Of Vegan Milks And Yogurts

Alpro has launched a new range for kids that includes vegan milk and yogurts.

According to the plant-based brand, the range is designed “to address parents’ concerns around healthy eating” by emphasizing nutrient-density. It includes an oat-based chocolate milk and a soya-based strawberry milk, as well as vanilla and strawberry yogurts, all sold in small, kid-friendly sizes.

The company said that its Alpro Kids range contains 30 percent less sugar than comparable products on the market, and is fortified with essential nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D2. The soy-based options also feature iodine and vitamin B12. Alpro said that all of the new recipes are low in saturated fat, contain no artificial flavorings, and have been taste-tested by kids.

“Parents face the challenge of finding foods that are both nutritious and appealing to their children on a daily basis,” said Tom Kerr, the head of category management and commercial planning at Alpro’s parent company, Danone. “Our new Alpro Kids range addresses this dilemma by offering genuinely delicious plant-based options that kids love.”

The Alpro Kids range launched in Asda this week. It arrives at Tesco later this month and will likely roll out at other major supermarkets by September.

The new Alpro milkshakes come in 200ml cartons and have an RRP of £0.90 per item, while the yogurts come in 115g pots with an RRP of £2.25 per 4-pack.

Plant-based options, kids, and nutrition

Alpro The new yogurts are available to buy now

Milk is one of the most common food allergies amongst kids in the UK, affecting up to three percent of babies and young children. Meanwhile, approximately 76 percent of parents are finding it harder to promote healthy eating with their children, according to the food advocacy alliance Sustain.

In 2024, former Alpro executive Adam Womersley introduced POTINA, a new plant-based brand focused exclusively on boosting child nutrition. The company makes two different flavors of dairy-free milk, Banana Oat and Banana Cocoa, both made with naturally sweet organic bananas and fermented oats, with no added sugars, sweeteners, oils, or additives.

In April, Kraft Heinz introduced its first plant-based dessert, a JELL-O Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding, in response to customer demand for plant-based options.

