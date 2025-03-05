X
Food Lifestyle

BREAKING: Vegan Chocolate Brand Trupo Treats Breaks Fundraiser Target In Less Than 24 Hours

Trupo is on a mission to create cruelty-free alternatives to iconic chocolate bars

By

4 Minutes Read

Trupo Treats founders Brian and Charlie Trupo in one of the sanctuaries that they support posing with a goat Trupo Treats is a "mission-driven" brand that supports animal sanctuaries - Media Credit: Trupo Treats

A dairy-free chocolate brand that makes plant-based alternatives to classic chocolate bars like KitKat and Twix has broken its fundraiser target in less than 24 hours. 

Trupo Treats is an all-vegan brand founded by twin brothers Brian and Charlie Trupo in 2020. Its mission is to “veganize your childhood favorites without sacrificing taste, nostalgia, or ethics.” The Kickstarter officially launched yesterday (Tuesday, March 3), but VIP supporters of the brand helped it reach its first goal of USD $10,000 before the campaign officially opened. 

The brand has now stretched its goal to reach $25,000 by the end of today (Wednesday, March 6)  – here’s how you can support it. 

Trupo Treats Kickstarter campaign

A selection of Trupo Treats bars
Trupo Treats Trupo Treats sells vegan versions of childhood favorite chocolate bars

Chocolate fans can now preorder some of the brand-new bars before they hit the shelves. By preordering bars, you will help fund production, and in turn support Trupo in reaching as many customers as possible. 

Customers who order bars should expect to receive them around May 2025. You can also select the bundle that best supports your means and lifestyle, and order anything from an eight-bar sampler to a huge 48-bar “master case” with all of the flavors. 

“By supporting this campaign, you’re not just getting delicious chocolate – you’re helping prove that compassionate, vegan chocolate belongs right next to Hershey’s, Nestlé, and Mars,” the Trupo founders said in a statement. 

Read more: Catherine’s Originals Launches ‘UK’s Largest’ Vegan Easter Egg

The new flavors are as follows: 

  • Mega Wafer Bar – Described as a “thick, crispy, layered wafer covered in creamy oat milk chocolate.” According to Trupo, this is the first vegan and gluten-free chocolate wafer bar in North America
  • Caramel Cookie Bar – A plant-based take on a Twix, this bar features gluten-free cookie layered with caramel and coated in chocolate 
  • Peanut Butter Pretzel Caramel Bar – This sweet, salty, and crunchy bar marries peanut butter and caramel with pretzels
  • Caramel Nougat Bar – A soft, chewy nougat topped with caramel and wrapped in chocolate.

Support the Trupo Treats Kickstarter campaign here

The rise of Trupo

The Trupo brothers were in college at the height of Covid when they had the idea for Trupo Treats. Brian, a life-long vegetarian turned vegan, visited Whole Foods after an intense gym session as he was craving something sweet. He struggled, however, to find creamy and tasty alternatives to the chocolate bars he’d grown up with, and became frustrated with bitter, dark chocolate seemingly dominating the dairy-free market in his local food stores. It was then that he came up with a plan to create high-quality vegan versions of childhood classics. 

Sixty days after he had the idea, the brothers launched their first Kickstarter, which raised USD $26,000 from nearly 1,000 backers. Brian used the funding to create his chocolate recipes from his dorm room before moving into production with a co-manufacturer in New Jersey. Trupo bars can now be found in a variety of independent food stores, coffee shops, eateries, and sanctuaries across the US, as well as online. 

Trupo describes itself as a “mission-driven” chocolate company, and it has donated more than $25,000 to animal sanctuaries. It also uses Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa and recycled plastic for its packaging. 

A better alternative?

It’s an uncertain time for vegan chocolate, with some major brands pulling their vegan products from the shelves. A notable example is Nestlé, which announced the discontinuation of its vegan KitKat in all countries but the UK, citing lack of demand. 

According to Trupo, however, some large brands are misunderstanding the dairy-free chocolate market, and not focusing enough on taste and ethical production. “People want better options, but big corporations don’t always listen,” the brand said. “That’s why we’re stepping up to prove the demand for compassionate chocolate is real.”

Trupo Treats is a client of Plant Based News, but this article was written independently.

Read more: MyProtein Partners With Hotel Chocolat For Vegan Chocolate Protein Brownie

Tagged

bars

chocolate

dairy free

food

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active