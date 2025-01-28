X
Food Lifestyle

Vegan KitKat Discontinued In All But One Country

The KitKat V was met with mixed reviews

By

2 Minutes Read

A vegan KitKat in its packaging next to the wafter bars Vegan KitKats have divided opinion - Media Credit: Nestlé

Nestlé is moving to discontinue the vegan KitKat in every country except the UK following declining sales of the product.

KitKat V was first launched in 2021. It uses rice milk chocolate, and was previously available in 15 countries in Europe, including France, Denmark, and Sweden. Nestlé has now confirmed in a statement that it will be focusing on its dairy-based KitKats from now on. 

“We know that KitKat vegan was popular amongst those looking for dairy or vegan alternatives. Unfortunately, the sales were reducing to the point where production was adding significant complexity to our manufacturing operations, which could not be sustained,” a spokesperson told Green Queen. “Our emphasis with the KitKat brand for the foreseeable future will be on classic chocolate variants, as they continue to be the preferred choice among consumers.”

While KitKats remain on sale in the UK for now, it isn’t known if or when they may be removed from shelves. 

Read more: When Does Vegan Nutella Come to the UK and USA?

Was the vegan KitKat popular?

Nestlé Divides Opinions As Vegan KitKat Eyes Global Expansion
Nestle Some vegans choose not to support Nestlé

The KitKat V divided opinion when it was released. Its price point was higher than the dairy version, and it also used a darker chocolate that wasn’t particularly similar in taste. 

Soon after its release, a poll conducted by Plant Based News found that more than a quarter (26.5 percent) of our readers would not be buying the bar, and some commented that they would prefer not to support Nestlé

If you like the taste of KitKat, there are a number of alternatives available from other brands. Buttermilk is a notable example, which stocks a dairy-free wafter bar reminiscent of a KitKat Chunky

Read more: You Can Now Buy A Huge 10kg Tub Of Peanut Butter

Tagged

chocolate

food

nestle

vegan kitkat

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active