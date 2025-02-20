Catherine’s Originals Launches ‘UK’s Largest’ Vegan Easter Egg

The UK is about to see what’s thought to be its biggest-ever vegan easter egg, courtesy of Catherine’s Originals.

The vegan confectionery company, known for selling old-fashioned-style tins of dairy-free chocolate selections, has announced a 270-gram vegan chocolate egg that’s on sale now.

According to the brand, the egg was “crafted with care to recreate the nostalgia of traditional Easter eggs.” The Catherine’s Originals egg is gluten-free, uses vegan milk chocolate flavoring, and features hidden treats inside. It’s handmade in small batches in Sussex, and doesn’t feature the excess plastic that’s become commonplace in conventional eggs.

“Our ingredients are backed by a range of certifications such as RSPO-certified palm oil, the cacao tracing program, Fair Trade International, Rainforest Alliance, or Cocoa Horizon organizations,” the company said. “We decided to leave out the dairy and ensure all packaging can be recycled. The confectionery industry needs a wake-up! Catherine’s Originals may not change the world, but maybe they will change yours.”

Catherine's Originals Catherine’s Originals’ vegan Easter egg is completely free from dairy

Besides the egg and the Catherine’s Originals Vegan Chocolate Selection Box, the relatively new vegan startup also offers the Toblerone-style O’bar with a crunchy almond and honey-alternative filling, and Wonky Buttons, a “Vegan Chocolate Buttons Bag.

A growing selection of UK vegan easter eggs

Catherine’s Originals’ egg is the latest in a long line of dairy-free Easter offerings in the UK. H!P Oat M!lk Chocolate, Moo Free, NOMO, Ombar, Divine, Butterm!lk are all popular choices, as well as supermarket vegan own-brands such as the Co-Ops Gro.

