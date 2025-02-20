X
TREK Collaborates With Biscoff Again For New Protein Flapjack

TREK has unveiled another Biscoff bar

TREK protein flapjacks on a kitchen counter TREK has launched a new flapjack product - Media Credit: TREK

Popular UK snack brand TREK has announced the launch of another flapjack product, which is a new collaboration with Biscoff

The TREK Biscoff Flapjack is described by the brand as “perfect for an on-the-go pick-me-up.” It features nine grams of protein and is made up of oats baked into a flapjack alongside “protein crispies” with a layer of Biscoff on the top. Like all TREK products, the new flapjack is 100 percent plant-based and contains no artificial sweeteners. 

You can buy the flapjack at Sainsbury’s stores from May 2025. They will cost £1.35 for a single 50g bar, or £3.45 for a three-pack. 

This is the second time TREK has collaborated with Biscoff. Last year, TREK announced the launch of a Biscoff protein bar encased in a layer of chocolate.

The growing demand for vegan snacks

A Trek protein flapjack made from Biscoff
Trek The new flapjack is available to buy from May

There is huge demand for vegan snacks across the UK, coinciding with the rising number of vegans, flexitarians, and those who avoid dairy for health reasons. 

The UK vegan snack market was valued at USD $2.1 million in 2021, and it’s been forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8 percent this decade, reaching $3.8 million in 2030. 

There are a number of other all-vegan brands that stock protein bars, including Vive and Vivo. Other mainstream brands, like MyProtein and Barebells, also stock plant-based versions of their non-vegan products. 

