The Top 5 Most Popular Recipes You’ve Been Cooking This Month

Comfort food has been popular this month

A bowl of vegan beef stew made with plant-based ingredients This beef stew is 100% plant-based - Media Credit: ZardyPlants

One of the nicest things about winter is eating warming, filling meals that keep you nourished through the cold. And this January, such comfort food recipes have been hugely popular with Plant Based News readers.

In our monthly round-up of our most-viewed vegan recipes, saucy stews, and homemade tofu have claimed the top spots.

1. Vegan Beef Stew

A bowl of vegan beef stew made with plant-based ingredients
ZardyPlants This beef stew is 100% plant-based

This recipe by ZardyPlants was our most popular recipe in January. It’s packed with veg, lentils, and seitan “beef” – which can be substituted with any other plant-based meat alternative of choice. Flavored with stock, red wine, and spices, it’s a delicious, hearty meal to enjoy on a chilly night.

2. Butter Bean Bourguignon

A vegan butter bean bourguignon
Jamie Orlando Smith Butter beans are full of protein

This vegan take on the French stew from Matt Pritchard’s Dirty Vegan: Fast and Easy cookbook uses butter beans instead of beef. Butter beans are a great source of protein and have a lovely creamy texture. The bourguignon gets a rich, umami flavor from porcini mushrooms and vegan lardons (sticking with the French theme, try La Vie’s soy-based smoked lardons). Serve with mashed potatoes.

3. Red Lentil Tofu

Photo shows a dish of pink colored "tofu" cubes made from red lentils so as to be soy free.
Plant Baes Red lentils are a great alternative to soy

Got some red lentils? Got some water and a blender? That’s literally all you need to make this alternative to soy-based tofu by Sarah Cobacho. Lentils are packed with protein and fiber, and are a great option for people with soy allergies.

4. Sweet Potato Katsu Curry

A plate of sweet potato katsu curry served with rice
Yuki Sugiura You will be surprised how easy this is to make!

This recipe by So Vegan is perfect for those who love katsu curry but find breading the veg a bit of a hassle. Made with roasted sweet potato, toasted panko breadcrumbs are sprinkled on top as the final step to add the crunchy texture. 

5. Creamy Vegan Stroganoff

A vegan "beef" and mushroom stroganoff
Edible Ethics This vegan stroganoff recipe is an easy plant-based weeknight meal

Mushrooms and vegan “beef” are the stars of this lovely stroganoff by Edible Ethics. Vegan cream and stock make up the sauce base, which is flavored with mustard and paprika. Serve with rice and garnish with parsley. 

