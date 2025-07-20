David and Stephen Flynn, the twin brothers behind The Happy Pear, have cooked tofu every way imaginable over their 25 years of plant-based living. In a new video, they break down how to cook tofu three ways, showing how size and shape can completely transform the flavor, texture, and use of this protein-packed ingredient.

Forget soggy cubes or bland bites – this tutorial focuses on maximizing surface area, crispiness, and versatility. The brothers demonstrate each method using an air fryer, which they say makes achieving the perfect texture far easier.

Read more The Secret To Perfect Carrot Hot Dogs

Here is how to make tofu three ways and some ideas on how to serve each type.

Prepare the tofu in a few ways

Tofu steaks: crisp outside, soft inside

The tofu steaks are the largest cut and, according to the brothers, they’re perfect when presentation matters. “Looks great on the top of a dish, presents wonderfully,” they say. “It’s normally crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy in the inside.”

After cooking and adding the glaze, they revisit the tofu steaks to taste. “This is the perfect balance of crispy outside, lovely gooey savory umami dressing, and then soft on the inside. Very, very tasty,” they say. “This is ideal what you would want for a steak.”

They recommend using this version “on top of a kind of rice bowl” or “on top of greens or on top of a salad bowl.”

Popcorn tofu: torn for texture

For the second method, the brothers break the tofu into uneven chunks by hand. “By having uneven sizes, it creates more surface area for crispiness,” explains David. This shape leads to a texture that’s light, airy, and full of crisp edges. Stephen jokes that “popcorn looks a little strange, almost like TVP if you remember the 1990s.”

TVP (short for textured vegetable protein) is a dehydrated soy product commonly used in processed meat alternatives. While their popcorn tofu is far fresher, the comment highlights the nostalgic and slightly unusual look of the torn pieces. Thanks to the craggy surface, the tofu crisps up beautifully in the air fryer while remaining soft inside. It’s a texture you’ll will love, especially when coated in sticky teriyaki glaze.

Crispy tofu bits: cube it small

YouTube/ The Happy Pear These different preparations of tofu are great for switching up texture

These small 4mm cubes are the smallest cut in the trio and designed for maximum surface area. “Tiny little size, maximum surface area to really encourage caramelization and crispiness,” the twins explain.

When they test the cooked version, they highlight its texture and flavor. “It is dry, it is light – like, listen,” one says, followed by a loud crunch. “Proper crisp.” They compare the texture to snacks: “It’s like a tofu crouton… like eating crisps.”

He adds: “The flavor really permeates it all. It’s very satisfying.” For use, they suggest: “Ideal for a salad. Ideal as a glaze on top of something, almost like the way you’d finish something with crispy kind of shallots or crispy deep fried onions… same type of thing here.”

The verdict

The brothers conclude that all three methods have their place, depending on how you plan to use the tofu. “Size does matter when it comes to tofu,” Stephen says, “but also the context does.” Whether you’re after crispy salad toppers or a centerpiece tofu steak, changing the cut can make all the difference.

To make all three versions easily, they recommend using an air fryer for quicker cooking and better texture. Just be sure to keep the pieces spaced out with “nothing touching” for max crispiness.

You can find more vegan recipes on The Happy Pear YouTube channel.

Read more: Vegan Cheese Brand Miyoko’s Introduces Taco Blend ‘Shreds’