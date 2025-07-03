Plant-based hot dogs are a summer staple for many people, but vegan meat alternatives aren’t for everyone. For those looking to grill something more wholesome, without losing the joy of a classic cookout, Jill Dalton has a solution. The creator of the Whole Food Plant Based Cooking Show recently shared her secret to making oil-free carrot hot dogs.

Dalton, who has run her YouTube channel with her husband Jeff for over a decade, says this is one of her earliest recipes – and one that deserves more attention. “It’s so incredibly simple and it’s super affordable,” she explains. A whole bag of organic carrots costs less than a pack of processed hot dogs, and you’re swapping sodium and saturated fat for fiber and beta carotene. “You’re not getting any of that garbage that’s in hot dogs. You’re getting carrots, fiber, beta carotene, all those vitamins and nutrients – and it tastes delicious.”

Prepping the carrots

To start, Dalton selects six carrots and trims them to match the length of her buns. After peeling, she recommends rounding the ends for a more traditional hot dog look, which is especially helpful for kids or picky eaters.

The carrots are then boiled for eight to 10 minutes, and Dalton explains that you want to keep testing them with a fork so that you don’t overcook them. “You want to cook them until when you push that fork in, it still has a little bit of give to it,” she says. Overcooking makes them fall apart on the grill, so the texture should stay firm in the center.

Making the marinade

Dalton’s secret is all in the marinade. She blends a smoky, tangy mixture using pantry staples like Dijon mustard, onion powder, apple cider vinegar, liquid smoke, and a bit of water. Dalton suggests using smoked paprika as a substitute if you don’t have liquid smoke on hand. For a subtle hint of sweetness, she adds a couple of dates, although she notes that this part is optional.

Once blended, the marinade is poured over the cooked carrots, which are placed in a container just long enough to submerge them fully. While overnight marinating is ideal for maximum flavor, Dalton notes that even four to five hours in the fridge will do the trick if you’re short on time.

Time to grill

YouTube/Whole Food Plant Based Cooking Show Vegan carrot dogs are an excellent BBQ staple

After marinating, the carrots can be grilled in a cast iron or carbon steel skillet – no oil needed. She recommends to avoid stainless steel when using no oil because the food can stick. “We’re just going to cook them for a few minutes until they feel nice and tender,” Dalton says, basting them with leftover marinade while turning to deepen the flavor.

As for serving? It’s all about the toppings. Dalton loads hers with ketchup, spicy horseradish mustard, and pickled jalapeños. “You are going to love it,” she says with a smile, taking a bite.

Jill Dalton’s carrot dogs prove that plant-based, oil-free, and healthy doesn’t have to mean boring. With a smoky marinade, satisfying texture, and bold toppings, these veggie dogs are ready for the spotlight.

For more whole food, plant-based, oil-free recipes, check out Dalton’s YouTube channel.

