Tiba Tempeh Launches New Smoky Block As Distribution Expands

Tiba Tempeh is going from strength to strength

A packet of Tiba Tempeh in smoky flavor Tiba Tempeh is expanding - Media Credit: Tiba Tempeh

Tiba Tempeh, which was named the fastest-growing meat-free brand earlier this year, has just announced the launch of a new Smoky Tempeh Block.

The block is infused with a smoky marinade and can be used in a variety of dishes, including stir-fries, sandwiches, and pastas. It will be available on Ocado from April 18 and in Waitrose and Sainsbury’s at the end of the month. The 220g product, which retails at £3.00, is a new addition to Tiba Tempeh’s growing plant-based range, which also includes an Original Block and Sweet Chilli Pieces.

“We’re so excited to launch our new Smoky Tempeh as a natural extension to our best-selling Original Block,” said Alexandra Longton, cofounder of Tiba Tempeh, in a statement. “We’ve crafted the tastiest protein-packed tempeh,
which we know consumers will love. We think this is the tastiest tempeh on the market, and we can’t wait for people to try it.”

Tiba Tempeh expands

Tiba Tempeh founders Ross and Alexandra Longton
Tiba Tempeh Tiba Tempeh was founded in 2019 by Ross and Alexandra Longton

The product launch coincides with increased retail distribution for the brand. From April 30, Waitrose will carry three of Tiba Tempeh’s products – Original Block, Sweet Chilli Pieces, and Smoky Block – in over 200 stores for the first time. The brand will appear under Waitrose’s “BrandsNew” platform, which highlights emerging brands in the food space. “We are delighted to be working with Waitrose to bring more naturally delicious and nutritious plant-based options to even more consumers,” Longton said.

Tiba Tempeh is currently the UK’s largest tempeh-only brand and has seen rapid growth despite a downturn in the overall meat-free category. The brand reports a 736 percent year-on-year increase in retail sales value, representing a £1.2 million (USD $1.5 million) rise over the past year. Longton attributes the growth to increasing consumer demand for minimally processed alternatives to conventional meat substitutes.

