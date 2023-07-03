 The Kraft Heinz Not Company Unveils Vegan Cheese Made With AI
Food Lifestyle Tech

The Kraft Heinz Not Company Unveils Vegan Cheese Made With AI

The cheese is said to rival the taste and texture of dairy’s

By

3 Minutes Read

Vegan cheese slices from The Kraft Heinz Not Company The new dairy-free cheese slices are available to buy across the US - Media Credit: The Kraft Heinz Not Company
Your ad here?

Advertisement

The Kraft Heinz Company has unveiled three new vegan sliced cheese flavors in the US. 

The products were made in collaboration with NotCo, an animal-free food company that creates plant-based meat and dairy products using artificial intelligence (AI). The Kraft Heinz Company is one of the biggest food and beverage companies in North America and the world. It announced its partnership with NotCo last year, forming a join venture named The Kraft Heinz Not Company. At the time, they said the partnership would “transform the way consumers enjoy plant-based food.”

The vegan cheeses come in cheddar, provolone, and American styles. They are said to melt just like dairy cheese and be ideal for grilling. The cheeses are made with plant-based ingredients like chickpea and coconut oil, and contain no artificial flavors or dyes.

NotCo’s method

Vegan cheese slices from The Kraft Heinz Not Company
The Kraft Heinz Not Company NotCo uses AI to create its vegan cheese

Established in 2015, the Chilean food tech company uses machine learning to replicate dairy and meat products without animal ingredients. It uses its own AI platform – which it calls Giuseppe – to do this. Giuseppe analyzes the structure of animal products at a molecular level, before replacing them using only plants. 

The Kraft NotCheese Slices are the second product that the joint venture has released, and are the first to be nationally distributed. The Kraft Heinz Not Company is growing substantially, and it is planning for international expansion in 2024.  

The rise of vegan cheese

A few years ago, the vegan cheese market was mostly limited to a few questionable products at the back of health food shops. Now, however, consumers around the world can find a wide range in mainstream supermarkets. 

The market’s size was valued at USD 2.43 billion in 2021, and it’s been predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6 percent from 2022 to 2030. 

Increasing prevalence of veganism, coupled with concern over the environmental and health impact of dairy, is thought to be driving its growth. The dairy industry is cruel to cows, who are forced to give birth once a year and each time have their calf taken from them so humans can steal their milk. Dairy production is responsible for around four percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. What’s more, the consumption of milk, cheese, and other similar products is linked to a number of cancers.

More like this:

Tagged

cheese

food launch

food products

food tech

notco

product launch

usa

vegan cheese
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

A street in Tokyo, Japan, filled with restaurants
Food
Japan Looks To Attract Vegan Tourists With More Plant-Based Restaurant Options

5 minutes to read

Katya Gorbacheva, a vegan US-based athlete, at the gym
Health & Fitness
‘I’m Vegan And A Nationally Qualified Powerlifter – Here’s What I Eat In A Day’

3 minutes to read

An oatly soft serve vegan ice cream, which is now available in the UK
Business
Oatly Launches Vegan Soft Serve Ice Cream In The UK

2 minutes to read

Two cans of non-vegan soft drink Diet Pepsi lying on a bed of ice
Food
Why Isn’t Diet Pepsi Vegan? Here’s What We Know

3 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active