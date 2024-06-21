X
Miyoko’s Creamery Introduces Two New Oat Milk Butter Flavors

Miyoko's Creamery just launched two new flavors of oat milk butter

Two product images of Miyoko's Creamery new oat milk butters Miyoko's Creamery offers a wide range if dairy alternatives - Media Credit: Miyoko's Creamery / Adobe Stock

Miyoko’s Creamery has introduced two new flavors of oat milk butter: Garlic Parm, and Cinnamon Brown Sugar.

Both flavors combine organic whole grain oat milk, live cultures, organic sunflower oil, and organic coconut oil, along with natural flavors, herbs, and spices. Unusually, they use oat milk as a base in place of nuts or soy.

Miyoko’s Creamery, formerly known as Miyoko’s Kitchen, was founded by the acclaimed chef, entrepreneur, and vegan advocate Miyoko Schinner in 2014. The Californian B-Corp specializes in luxury plant-based dairy, including cheese and butter, made by blending dairy-free ingredients with traditional cultures and techniques.

“As we continue to innovate new dairy-free varieties, we’re thrilled to introduce our Garlic Parm and Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oat Milk Butters,” said Miyoko’s CEO Stuart Kronauge. “We want to capture the simple joy and nostalgia of that first bite consumers experience when they crunch into warm toast topped with savory butter.”

The next wave of plant-based dairy

Miyoko's Creamery founder Miyoko Schinner
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo Miyoko Schinner founded Miyoko’s Creamery in 2014

While plant-based meat and alternative proteins have dominated the dialogue around vegan foods in recent years, some believe that dairy-free cheese, butter, and milk could define the next few years for the sector.

In 2022, Fact.MR predicted US sales could reach USD $34.4 million by the end of 2033. Meanwhile, changing technologies and ingredients – such as FÆRM’s fermented soy and Stockeld Dreamery’s legume milk – could bring the “third wave” of vegan cheese. (Legumes could also revolutionize dairy-free ice cream, too.)

So far, Miyoko’s products – including several different varieties of butter, cream cheese, mozzarella, and cheese spread – are available at over 20,000 retailers nationwide.

The two new flavors cost $4.99 per 6 oz tub and are available now at Whole Foods in the US. According to Miyoko’s, its “beloved” 12 oz oat milk butters are coming soon to Kroger. (Use the brand’s store finder to locate a stockist near you.)

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

