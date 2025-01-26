X
Award-Winning Roman Vegan Restaurant Sora Lella Announces Expansion

Sora Lella's second location features a restaurant and a bar

Photo shows several dishes from the vegan Italian restaurant Sora Lella on a table Sora Lella asked customers to "stay tuned" for opening dates - Media Credit: Sora Lella / Instagram

Award-winning vegan restaurant Sora Lella will be opening a second location in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Sora Lella is the city’s first-ever vegan Roman restaurant. It is owned and staffed by an Italian family, and they create authentic Italian dishes with plant-based ingredients. Both the original and new locations are in the southern Edinburgh neighborhood of Newington.

Sora Lella announced a “brand new” sister restaurant in a social media post late last year. “Get ready for a fresh twist on the flavors you love, with a whole new experience to discover,” wrote the team on Instagram.

A short reel posted earlier this month showed people painting and decorating the new restaurant and bar spaces. Alongside the clip, the team wrote “Exciting things are brewing behind the scenes! We can’t wait to reveal the opening date soon. Stay tuned!”

Sora Lella was nominated for best barista, best pasta chef, and best chef in 2024’s Scottish Italian Awards, and previously won an award for the Best Vegan Restaurant in Scotland. The team’s dishes were named among Stag Web’s 30 best vegan takeaways in the UK in 2023.

Scotland embraces plant-based food

Photo shows the Edinburgh skyline
Adobe Stock In addition to being Scotland’s historic capital, Edinburgh is frequently cited as one of the best places for vegan food

Edinburgh is consistently listed as one of the best places to find vegan food, and it ranked near the top of Hello Fresh’s 2024 list of the most affordable vegan cities in the UK

Edinburgh previously made vegan history when it became the first Scottish city – and the first-ever European capital – to officially endorse the Plant Based Treaty. The council’s assessment report on the potential impact of signing the treaty said “The science is clear.”

“There is robust evidence that diets high in plant protein and low in meat and dairy make for lower greenhouse gas emissions, and that consequently, shifting consumption towards plant-based diets has a major mitigation potential,” continued the report.

In 2022 a survey of Scottish farmers found that they would be willing to ditch animal agriculture to support climate crisis mitigation, provided they are supported to do so. The same year, the University of Stirling – less than 50 miles northwest of Edinburgh – became the UK’s first university to go 100 percent plant-based following a campaign by Animal Rebellion (now known as Animal Rising).

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

