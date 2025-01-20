Energy Company Opens ‘UK’s First’ Plant-Based Workplace Canteen

Green energy provider Ecotricity has made the staff canteen in its headquarters in Stroud, Gloucestershire, fully plant-based. The change is part of the company’s effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect nature, and encourage healthy eating.

Dale Vince, who founded the company, described the plant-based menu as “a first” for a UK workplace. He said in a statement that it “proves that there’s another way to do things.” Forest Green Rovers, the football team owned by Vince, also serves 100 percent plant-based food to players, fans, and staff at its games.

“Plant-based eating can be affordable, healthy, tasty, and good for the planet,” Vince said. “The future is plant-based, and the sooner we get there, the better for us all.” He has previously called for compulsory meat and dairy in school meals to be scrapped, a tax on meat, and for packets of bacon to carry cigarette-style warnings due to its links to cancer.

Karl Black / Alamy Stock Photo Vince owns vegan football team Forest Green Rovers

Plant-based canteens

Other companies and institutions have begun to shift towards serving more plant-based food. In 2023, LinkeIn announced its San Fransisco headquarters had shifted to a 65 percent plant-based menu and plant-based milk as the default over cow’s milk.

Student unions at several universities in the UK and Europe, including Cambridge, Stirling, and Graz in Austria, have voted for entirely plant-based catering at union events. A number of UK councils have also voted to provide only plant-based food at council events.

