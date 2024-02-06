New List Ranks UK’s Most Affordable Vegan Cities

The UK’s most affordable cities for vegan food have been ranked in a new study.

Food subscription company HelloFresh analyzed restaurant reviews from across the UK and created two lists. The first reveals the best UK vegan cities and the second the UK’s cheapest cities for vegan food. The overall rankings took account of population size, vegan restaurants per capita, affordability, and quality of vegan options.

Mimi Morley, Senior Recipe Development Manager at HelloFresh, commented: “Vegan food can be diverse, exciting, and fulfilling. There’s truly never been a better time to explore the lifestyle for yourself.”

What is the UK’s most affordable vegan city?

Adobe Stock Coventry is the most affordable UK city for vegan food

To get a list of the cheapest cities for vegan food, the study ranked cities according to the percentage of cheaper plant-based food options on Tripadvisor.

Topping the list was Coventry, with almost a quarter of vegan eateries (23 percent) deemed cheap.

Brighton and Wolverhampton came in at a joint second at 20 percent, closely followed by Edinburgh (19 percent) and Leeds (18 percent). The top most affordable UK cities (along with percentage of vegan eateries deemed cheap) are below:

Coventry (23 percent) Brighton (20 percent) Wolverhampton (20 percent) Edinburgh (19 percent) Leeds (18 percent) Leicester (17 percent) London (16 percent) Cardiff (16 percent) Stoke-on-Trent (16 percent) Liverpool (16 percent)

Moley commented: “There’s no denying that over the past decade, cities in the UK have undergone a monumental shift, making a meat-free diet more accessible than ever.”

Brighton is UK’s top vegan city

Last month, a separate ranking by LNER named Brighton as the UK’s most vegan-friendly city. The new list agrees, putting the south coast seaside resort clear at the top.

With 15 percent of vegan options rated 5-star and 20 percent considered affordable, Brighton is a great destination for all fans of plant-based food.

Next is Edinburgh, with an impressive 125 vegan options per person, the highest of any city. Third spot went to Leeds with 83 vegan options per person. Newcastle and Coventry complete the top five.

According to Moley: “UK cities now reflect the growing demand for sustainability – from a surge in vegan eateries to increased plant-based options in supermarkets.”

