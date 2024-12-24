Spanish Vegan Chain PLANT SHACK To Open First London Location

PLANT SHACK, a vegan chain with six locations in Spain, has finalized a franchise agreement that will see it open its first UK location in London. Its cafes specialize in fast and health-focused food options such as superfood and poke bowls, smoothies, berry or avocado-topped toasts, matcha, and more.

With the UK franchising agreed by entrepreneur and investor Michael Vosc, PLANT SHACK is currently seeking a site for the London opening, with plans to expand further into the UK and internationally underway.

“I’m delighted to be the first to bring PLANT SHACK’s concept to London,” Vosc said. “Consumers in the UK are showing a growing demand for plant-based options and deserve access to an experience that combines sustainability, health, and fast-casual healthy dining. I am excited to share PLANT SHACK’s amazing menu concept with Londoners and plant-based food enthusiasts across the city.”

Supplied PLANT SHACK specializes in wholesome plant-based food

PLANT SHACK was created in 2019 by British couple Sarah and Lee Brogden, who relocated from Brighton to Altea in Spain. The couple had become very passionate about plant-based eating after the diet had transformed their fitness and improved issues such as inflammation and arthritis. They decided to open their own cafe due to a lack of healthy, vegan options in the area.

PLANT SHACK now has six locations across Spain, serving fast-casual plant-based food in Albir, Santa Catalina, Palma City, Caja Major, and Calpe. The chain uses all compostable and recyclable packaging for its products, and each of the six locations organizes running and swimming activities for its customers.

“We are looking forward to building a PLANT SHACK London community that thrives on a healthy lifestyle and being positive for the planet,” said the Brogdens.

