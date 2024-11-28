X
Business Other News

London’s Famous Smithfield Meat Market Is Closing For Good

Both Smithfield and Billingsgate are closing their doors

By

2 Minutes Read

Smithfield meat market Smithfield is the largest meat market in the UK - Media Credit: Radharc Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The centuries-old Smithfield meat market will cease trading by 2028, the market’s owner the City of London Corporation has announced.

Read more: Unilever Explores Sale Of The Vegetarian Butcher

The Corporation, which is the City’s government authority, voted down plans to move the market from its historic home in Farringdon to a new site in Dagenham due to spiralling costs. Canary Wharf’s Billingsgate fish market was also going to be relocated to Dagenham but will now be closing as well.

Smithfield is now set to be turned into a mixed-use cultural development. Billingsgate is likely to become the site for new homes. The Corporation has offered compensation for traders and assistance finding new premises. According to the Guardian, Henry Pollard, chair of the markets committee for the City of London Corporation, warned that the proposed compensation – which may exceed £300 million – could be a misuse of public funds.

Biggest meat and fish markets in the UK

Billingsgate market
Nathaniel Noir / Alamy Stock Photo Billingsgate sells 25,000 tons of fish a year

Smithfield is the UK’s biggest wholesale meat market and has been operating in some form for at least 800 years. In 2019, around 400 activists from Animal Rising, then called Animal Rebellion, occupied the market to demand a shift to a plant-based food system. The National Animal Rights March also began and ended in Smithfield in 2021.

Read more: Plant Protein Is Equal To Meat, Beef Industry-Funded Study Finds

Market traders butchered and sold about 400,000 tons of meat a year in the 1950s. Nowadays it processes about 100,000.

Billingsgate, the largest inland fish market in the UK, has been in operation since the 16th century. It relocated from its original site in Billingsgate Dock to near Canary Wharf in 1982. It sells an average of 25,000 tons of fishes and fish-derived products a year.

According to City AM, declining consumption of meat and fish were a factor in the decision not to move Smithfield and Billingsgate.

Read more: Vegan ‘Seafood’ Brand Secures Big Investment On ‘Shark Tank’

Tagged

fish

london

meat

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active