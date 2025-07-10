‘If I Could Only Make One Plant-Based Recipe, This Would Be It’

Ali Essig, known for running the PlantWhys YouTube channel, recently shared a recipe she calls her all-time favorite: plant-based lasagna soup. It’s the most popular recipe on her plant-based blog and the one she always turns to. Whether she’s feeding her family of eight, dropping off dinner for a new mom, or showing up at a potluck.

In her video, Essig walks viewers through how to make the hearty soup in an Instant Pot, though she notes it can also be made on the stove. The recipe is full of high-protein red lentils, lasagna noodles, marinara, and leafy greens.

It’s a comforting, flavor-rich meal that everyone will enjoy. “You won’t miss the meat, you won’t miss the cheese,” she says. “It’s so good. There’s so much flavor.”

Making the lasagna soup

YouTube/ PlantWhys Lasagna soup is perfect for sharing with a big family

Essig begins by sautéing onion and garlic directly in the Instant Pot. She adds Italian seasoning, onion powder, paprika, and salt before stirring in tomato paste and red lentils. Next come the liquids: veggie broth and marinara sauce. For creaminess, she adds nutritional yeast and a bit of canned coconut cream.

She breaks six lasagna noodles into bite-sized pieces and tosses them in, noting that she often doubles the recipe and that even regular noodles will work in a pinch. “I always have these ingredients on hand,” she says, “so I can make it pretty much anytime.”

After cooking for five minutes under high pressure, she stirs in kale and frozen spinach, then finishes with a squeeze of lemon juice and optional black pepper. “This is such a great go-to recipe if you are brand new to plant-based,” Essig says. “Definitely try this recipe first. You will not regret it.”

Her kids agree that the plant-based lasagna soup is great. “Ten out of ten,” one declares. Another chimes in, “It’s amazing. It’s as amazing as mom!”

See the video here

You can find more plant-based recipes and lifestyle videos on the PlantWhys YouTube Channel.

