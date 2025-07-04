X
Food Lifestyle

NotCo And Doritos Launch Flamin’ Hot Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets And Mayo In Chile

NotCo and Doritos are collaborating on two new plant-based products

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows two men in Doritos and NotCo branded sweatshirts holding Flamin' Hot flavored "NotChicken Nuggets" from the two brands "This is just the beginning," wrote NotCo on social media - Media Credit: Instagram / NotCo

NotCo is partnering with PepsiCo to launch Doritos Queso-flavored mayo and Doritos x NotCo “Flamin’ Hot” plant-based chicken nuggets, exclusively in Chile.

According to NotCo and PepsiCo, the new mayonnaise has a cheesy “Doritos Quesos” flavor, while the plant-based chicken nuggets are seasoned with the popular Doritos Flamin’ Hot spice blend. Writing on social media about the new partnership, NotCo said: “This is just the beginning.”

Read more: From Doritos To Walkers: The Ultimate Guide To UK Vegan Crisps

The Chilean food tech company is known for its AI-based product ideation and high-profile partnerships with larger brands, including Kraft Heinz, Burger King, and Shake Shack. NotCo CEO Matías Muchnick said that AI allows them to “do the unthinkable” in record time.

“Brand collaborations, especially now with PepsiCo, give us the opportunity to do things better, faster, tastier, and with a positive impact,” said Muchnick, as reported by Just Food

The company previously told Just Food that its NotCo Foods brand is on track for profitability by 2025, with a group-wide profitability target of 2027. Meanwhile, PepsiCo announced its intention to invest in Doritos and Tostitos last year in order to boost sales volume and promote the two chip brands.

“This alliance with NotCo, one of the most disruptive Chilean companies in the region, seeks to reflect the irreverent spirit that characterises the brand,” said Benjamín Herrera, the CMO of PepsiCo’s business in Southern Cone markets.

The limited-edition NotCo x Doritos products are available now.

Read more: Kraft Heinz Unveils Vegan Instant Mac And Cheese Cups

NotCo, plant-based products, and AI

Photo shows the new NotCo x Doritos "Not Chicken Nuggets" in Flamin' Hot flavor
Instagram / NotCo The new products are available exclusively in Chile

Muchnick founded NotCo in 2015 alongside Karim Pichara and Pablo Zamora to promote sustainability and innovation in the food industry. The company collaborated with Kraft to establish The Kraft Heinz Not Company in 2022, shortly followed by a vegan sliced cheese range including three flavors.

Dairy and other animal products are extremely resource-intensive. According to NotCo, the company’s various products have, on average, 84 percent fewer CO2 emissions compared to similar animal-based products. They also require 78 percent less water to produce, per Businesswire. However, NotCo is also reliant on AI technology. A 2024 study found that the rapid growth of artificial intelligence “is contributing to rapid exponential surge of computing power demand,” causing vast energy consumption and skyrocketing emissions.

Read more: Bel Group To Discontinue Vegan Cheese Brand Nurishh

Tagged

chicken

doritos

food tech

news

notco

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active