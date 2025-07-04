NotCo And Doritos Launch Flamin’ Hot Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets And Mayo In Chile

NotCo is partnering with PepsiCo to launch Doritos Queso-flavored mayo and Doritos x NotCo “Flamin’ Hot” plant-based chicken nuggets, exclusively in Chile.

According to NotCo and PepsiCo, the new mayonnaise has a cheesy “Doritos Quesos” flavor, while the plant-based chicken nuggets are seasoned with the popular Doritos Flamin’ Hot spice blend. Writing on social media about the new partnership, NotCo said: “This is just the beginning.”

The Chilean food tech company is known for its AI-based product ideation and high-profile partnerships with larger brands, including Kraft Heinz, Burger King, and Shake Shack. NotCo CEO Matías Muchnick said that AI allows them to “do the unthinkable” in record time.

“Brand collaborations, especially now with PepsiCo, give us the opportunity to do things better, faster, tastier, and with a positive impact,” said Muchnick, as reported by Just Food.

The company previously told Just Food that its NotCo Foods brand is on track for profitability by 2025, with a group-wide profitability target of 2027. Meanwhile, PepsiCo announced its intention to invest in Doritos and Tostitos last year in order to boost sales volume and promote the two chip brands.

“This alliance with NotCo, one of the most disruptive Chilean companies in the region, seeks to reflect the irreverent spirit that characterises the brand,” said Benjamín Herrera, the CMO of PepsiCo’s business in Southern Cone markets.

The limited-edition NotCo x Doritos products are available now.

NotCo, plant-based products, and AI

Instagram / NotCo The new products are available exclusively in Chile

Muchnick founded NotCo in 2015 alongside Karim Pichara and Pablo Zamora to promote sustainability and innovation in the food industry. The company collaborated with Kraft to establish The Kraft Heinz Not Company in 2022, shortly followed by a vegan sliced cheese range including three flavors.

Dairy and other animal products are extremely resource-intensive. According to NotCo, the company’s various products have, on average, 84 percent fewer CO2 emissions compared to similar animal-based products. They also require 78 percent less water to produce, per Businesswire. However, NotCo is also reliant on AI technology. A 2024 study found that the rapid growth of artificial intelligence “is contributing to rapid exponential surge of computing power demand,” causing vast energy consumption and skyrocketing emissions.

